Village of Bourbonnais celebrates Scout Week with government tour

Mayor Jeff Keast stands with Scouts (from left) Isaac Rosenberger, Kaden Ramirez, Josiah Fish, Nehemiah Rosenberger, and Hudson Lacher during the Village of Bourbonnais Scout Day celebration. (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

The village of Bourbonnais proclaimed February 1-7 as Scout Week and hosted Scout Day, welcoming local Scouts to experience village government firsthand.

Nationally, Boy Scout Anniversary Week takes place in the first week of February each year.

Five members of Cub Scout Pack 324 and Boy Scout Troop 324 toured Village Hall, the Police Department, Public Works, and the Fire Protection District.

They then worked on an improvement project at Safety Town at the Children’s Safety Center and presented their findings to the Village Board at Monday’s meeting.

The participating Scouts were Josiah Fish, Hudson Lacher, Kaden Ramirez, Isaac Rosenberger, and Nehemiah Rosenberger.

“The village is proud to support scouting and its mission to build character, conduct, patriotism, and service,” Mayor Jeff Keast said in a news release. “This was my first year experiencing the event alongside the Scouts. I look forward to seeing them grow and succeed as future community members.”

The Village of Bourbonnais hosted ‘Scout Day’ – an event welcoming Scouts to experience a day in the life of local government. (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

Deputy Chief of Police Jason Sztuba organized the event.

The Rainbow Council of the Boy Scouts of America includes 160 Cub Scout Packs, Boy Scout Troops, and Explorer Posts in Kankakee, Will, and Grundy Counties.

There are about 4,500 youth members in the Rainbow Council, of which Cub Scout Pack 324, chartered in 1954, and Boy Scout Troop 324, chartered in 1958, currently are chartered by the citizens in the Village of Bourbonnais.