Bradley-Bourbonnais boys snap losing streak; Kankakee girls get 20th win: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 73, Stagg 65: The Boilermakers (6-18, 1-12 SouthWest Suburban Conference) snapped an 11-game losing streak at home Wednesday with their first conference win of the season. They outscored the Chargers 40-27 in the second half and made 15 3-pointers as a team. Kobe Lawrence had 25 points, Dajuan Brown had 20, Tez Smith added 13 and Trey Lawrence had 11.

Momence 42, Watseka 41: Despite trailing 10-0 after the first quarter, Momence (13-11) rallied for a road win. D’Angelo Hundley had 13 points while Aiden Smith added nine and Erick Castillo added eight.

For the Warriors (6-18), Payton Schaumburg had 15 points and Jack Hutchinson had nine.

Clifton Central 70, Reed-Custer 55: Led by 21 points from Blake Chandler, Clifton Central (16-6) picked up its third straight win and sixth in the last seven games. Conner Unger added 12 points, Kaden Neveu had 11 and Jake Thompson had 10.

Reed-Custer (15-11) had an eight-game winning streak snapped with the loss. Chase Isaac had 20 points and Matthew Kuban had 13.

Gardner-South Wilmington 74, Iroquois West 30: The Panthers (14-11) secured their fifth win in six games with Wednesday’s road win. Leondre Kemp had 22 points and eight rebounds, Cooper Biros had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Gray added 15 points and six boards.

Owen Hartke had 11 points for the Raiders (1-23) while Drew Talbert added seven.

La Salette 52, Milford 17: Hixon Lafond led the Bearcats (4-20) with six points in Wednesday’s road loss.

Girls basketball

Kankakee 62, Thornwood 34: Malea Harrison had 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals to help lead the Kays (20-6, 8-2 Southland Athletic Conference) to a conference win on the road. Lamaryah Smith added 14 points and 10 rebounds while Ava Johnson had 13 points and 11 boards. Jasyia Wesby had 11 points and six assists.

Iroquois West 63, Chrisman 20: Amelia Scharp’s 20 points and Phylicity Leonard’s 15 helped the Raiders (16-9, 8-2 Vermilion Valley Conference) run away with a conference win at home. It was their fourth win in a row.

Stagg 37, Bradley-Bourbonnais 29: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (2-22, 0-15 SWSC) from their conference loss on the road.