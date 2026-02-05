Addison Lucht reaches 2,000 career points in Cissna Park’s no-doubter over Clifton Central

Addison Lucht spent most of her childhood in the crowd at various Cissna Park athletic events, waiting for and imagining the day she herself would represent the Timberwolves.

All those years spent imagining and envisioning, Lucht could have never dreamt having the historic career she continues to add on to.

Two games after passing Heidi McKean atop the program’s career scoring list, Lucht entered a class of her own during Wednesday’s 65-26 home victory over Clifton Central, doing so at the very same gym she grew up finding her love for the game.

“It’s crazy,” Lucht said. “Being younger and watching, I was just waiting for my time. Now to actually be doing it and breaking records, it’s so surreal.”

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht (0) poses with her teammates and her 2,000 career point banner after reaching the milestone during a home game against Clifton Central Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Lucht outscored the Comets herself with a 28-point outing, including 22 in the first half that was highlighted by a 13-point second quarter. She opened up the third quarter with a quick steal and layup for career points 1,999 and 2,000.

She also dished out a team-high four assists, a fitting sidebar for as pass-first of a primary scorer as there is. Timberwolves coach Anthony Videka correctly guessed that Lucht credited her teammates for her historic achievement, a thought that he said reflects the type of player and person Lucht is.

“She’s just a very humble kid and she’s going to share the basketball because it’s the right play,” Videka said. “She doesn’t care who she’s passing it to, she wants them to score and wants us to score. I don’t know what our assist record is, but she’s sniffing it if she doesn’t already have that.”

In Lucht’s eyes, it’s been the consistency from her teammates, including classmates like Lauryn Hamrick, Sophie Duis and Josie Neukomm from a loaded senior class, who allowed her the opportunity to find buckets within the flow of the offense.

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht lays it up during a home game against Clifton Central Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

“I think that’s always been my game, trying to get other people involved first,” Lucht said. “That’s what makes our team better, that’s how you play team basketball. When I try to rush my shots and force stuff, that’s when I don’t play very well. I just try to let the game come to me and that’s usually when I have good scoring nights.”

Lucht added seven steals to her night. Hamrick went for 16 points and a pair of boards, while Ava Henrichs chipped in eight points and six boards.

The Timberwolves (21-2) have now won nine in a row, heating up during perhaps the toughest stretch of their schedule. Included in that streak are wins against four teams with 17-plus wins.

From left, Clifton Central's Emma Koch and Alexis Prisock and Cissna Park's Ava Henrichs chase down a rebound during a game at Cissna Park Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

And with tests against Pontiac Saturday, a clash with rival and fellow undefeated Vermilion Valley Conference foe Watseka/Milford on Monday and a VVC finisher against Iroquois West Thursday, the Timberwolves are getting the opportunity to earn some head-turning wins while also preparing for the postseason, where they finished third at last year’s IHSA Class 1A State Finals and have four starters back.

“It lets us see what we need to get better at and where we need to improve,” Videka said. “And all of those teams play different styles and we’ll see different styles all along the way. … We’re really excited to see what we can do in those games and how it can help come postseason."

The Comets (18-10) are one of those winning teams the Timberwolves have put away as of late. They were led by six points from Alexis Prisock and five apiece from Maddie Webb and Lia Prairie.

Clifton Central's Alexis Schultz shoots a 3-pointer during a game at Cissna Park Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

With a minute remaining in the first quarter, the Comets’ hard-nosed approach had them within striking distance, trailing 13-9. But after a quick four points from the hosts ended the first quarter, the Timberwolves scored 15 of the first 16 points in the second quarter.

Playing the third game in a stretch of games on four straight nights – including a last-second overtime loss to Tri-Point on Monday – and in the midst of a stretch of seven games in 11 days, Comets coach Henry Hines said his team started to run out of gas against a stellar opponent.

“Tonight we played as hard as we could,” Hines said. “We played really hard in the first half, then we just ran out of gas. We just started to run out of gas and that’s a really, really good team.”