Kankakee clinches Southland Athletic Conference title with 15th straight win: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Kankakee 73, Crete-Monee 53: The Kays (20-1, 10-0 Southland Athletic Conference) extended their winning streak to 15 games with a road conference win, and with Thornton’s loss to Thornwood, clinched the SAC title outright. They also secured their fifth straight 20-win season. Lincoln Williams had 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Cedric Terrell III had 16 points, Myair Thompson had 14 and Kenaz Jackson had 13. EJ Hazelett added 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Bishop McNamara 69, Chicago Christian 45: Callaghan O’Connor’s 20 points helped the Fightin’ Irish (20-5, 4-3 Chicagoland Christian Conference) run away with a road win. Richard Darr added 16 points and Coen Demack had 13.

Peotone 59, Coal City 54 (OT): The Blue Devils (12-10, 6-4) gutted out an overtime win for the third victory in a row. Alex Chenoweth led the team with 24 points while Tyler Walker joined him in double figures with 14. Ethan McNeill had nine points and nine rebounds.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Coalers (9-14, 1-10), who fell in overtime for the third time in five games.

Wilmington 59, Herscher 50: Led by 21 points from Declan Moran, the Wildcats (17-7, 7-4 ICE) grabbed a conference win at home. Ryan Kettman added 18 points while Brysen Meents chipped in 12.

The Tigers (10-16, 3-8) were led by Austin Buckley with 23 points.

Manteno 51, Lisle 44: Ramsey Owens knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for the Panthers (12-13, 5-5 ICE) in a home conference win. Dylan Polito had 12 points and Braden Campbell added nine.

Momence 64, Donovan 34: Behind 20 points from Erick Castillo, who made four 3-pointers to break the program’s career 3-point record, Momence (12-11, 6-3 River Valley Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak with a home win. D’Angelo Hundley had 17 points and Aiden Smith added 10.

For the Wildcats (6-17, 3-6), Noah Klecan had 13 points while Collin Carlson and Kaden Alcocer had eight apiece.

Cissna Park 46, Milford 42: Led by 18 points from Dierks Neukomm and 13 from Seth Walder, the Timberwolves (12-13, 4-4 Vermilion Valley Conference) picked up a close conference win on the road. It was their third win in a row.

The Bearcats (4-19, 2-5) got 10 points from Hixon Lafond and eight apiece from Maddox Muehling and Lucas Summers.

Trinity 72, Grant Park 40: No individual stats were immediately available for the Eagles (5-10) from their home win Monday.

For the Dragons (1-21), Rigo Venegas scored 10 points, Misael Villarreal added eight and Ian Hamann had six.

Seneca 64, Beecher 60: The Bobcats (4-20) dropped a heartbreaker at home for their seventh straight loss. Dom DeFrank had 16 points and five assists, Aaron Harder had 13 points and Wences Baumgartner had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jadyn Stout added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Armstrong 84, Watseka 65: No individual stats were immediately for the Warriors (6-17, 2-6 VVC) from Tuesday’s road loss.

Hoopeston 58, Iroquois West 29: Brody Mueller had 11 points while Drew Talbert and Landen Kraft had five apiece in a home conference loss for the Raiders (1-22, 0-8 VVC).

Girls basketball

Coal City 44, Serena 41: After trailing 26-15 at halftime, the Coalers (10-17) erupted in the second half for a comeback win on the road, their fourth win in the last five games. Riley Walker led the team with 12 points and Becca Hall added 11. Sydney Larson had eight points while leading the team in both rebounds (five) and steals (six).

Clifton Central 46, Peotone 44: A day after having their six-game winning streak snapped with an overtime loss, the Comets (18-9) got back in the win column with a close one at home. Alexis Prisock scored 22 points.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Blue Devils (13-14).

Grant Park 64, Trinity 18: Several players filled up the stat sheet for the Dragons (10-11) in Tuesday’s road win. Claire Sluis had 17 points, five rebounds and steals while Taylor Panozzo had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Abi Roberts added eight points, eight rebounds and six assists.

No individual stats were immediately available for Trinity (0-13).

Sandburg 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 29: No individual stats were immediately for the Boilermakers (2-21, 0-14 SouthWest Suburban Conference) from their conference loss on the road.

Dwight 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 37: The Panthers (7-21) fell on the road to a tough Dwight team. Maddie Simms scored 18 points and Madison Wright had eight.