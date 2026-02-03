Trinitee Thompson’s 28 points spark Bishop McNamara on the road: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Bishop McNamara 53, Marian Central 41: At Woodstock, Trinitee Thompson went for 28 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks to pace the Fightin’ Irish (11-13, 4-3 Chicagoland Christian Conference). Jaide Burse had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Hailey Jackson added seven points, four boards and two assists.

Kankakee 42, Morgan Park 36: Thanks to 17 points from Ava Johnson and 16 from Malea Harrison, the Kays (19-6) left Chicago victorious.

Cissna Park 63, St. Joseph-Ogden 48: At home, the Timberwolves (20-2) trailed in the first quarter for the first time all season before storming back. Lauryn Hamrick had 17 points, six rebounds and two assists. Addison Lucht and Mady Marcott had 10 points apiece, with Lucht adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Marcott adding five rebounds and two assists.

Watseka/Milford 48, Salt Fork 37: In a clash of teams with more than 20 wins, the Warriors improved to 23-3 and 9-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a home win. Christa Holohan had 15 points and four assists. Rennah Barrett added nine points, while Noelle Schroeder had seven points and six rebounds.

Beecher 53, Momence 22: At Momence, the Bobcats (15-11, 11-3 River Valley Conference) got 11 points apiece from Aubrey Tiltges and Allie Johnson, while Madison Smith added eight.

Momence (4-16, 4-11) was led by Adyki Gunn’s eight points and six from A’Miracle Johnson.

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Illinois Lutheran 16: The Panthers (7-20, 5-9 RVC) scored a home win behind 13 points from Ellie Marquez, 11 from Lilyan Eddy and 10 apiece from Maddie Simms and Madison Wright.

Iroquois West 45, Oakwood 38: At Oakwood, Amelia Scharp had 16 points and Phylicity Leonard added 12 for the Raiders (15-9, 7-2 VVC).

Coal City 48, Streator 20: At home, the Coalers (9-17, 6-7 Illinois Central Eight Conference) led 25-10 at halftime and never looked back. Sydney Larson had 13 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals. Jori Tucker added 12 points, three assists and a steal. Lilly Gerrish had eight points and two assists.

Tri-Point 43, Clifton Central 39 (OT): At home, the Comets (17-9, 12-3 RVC) were an extra frame away from handing the Chargers their first conference loss in two seasons. Lia Prairie had 11 points and Alexis Prissock had nine.

Lisle 53, Herscher 48: At home, the Tigers (7-18, 2-10 ICE) led 12-8 after a quarter, trailed by 10 points in the second half before forcing a late tie, and eventually fell a couple possessions short. Pippa Dunhill wowed with 20 points, followed by 15 from Audrey Hoffman and seven from Leia Haubner.

Boys basketball

Clifton Central 64, Beecher 54: At Beecher, Blake Chandler led the Comets (15-6, 7-2 RVC) with 19 points, including a 7-of-8 night from the free-throw line. Derek Meier added 15 and Mayson Mitchell had 11, including nine in the fourth quarter.

Beecher (4-19, 4-5) got 16 points apiece from Wences Baumgartner and Dominic DeFrank, with Baumgartner grabbing four rebounds. Aaron Harden had 12 points.