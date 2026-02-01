Coal City dominates home regional; Kankakee sends 6 wrestlers to sectionals: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Boys wrestling

IHSA Class 1A Coal City Regional: The Coalers dominated their home regional Saturday by having all 14 wrestlers advance to next week’s Class 1A Coal City Sectional, 11 of whom by winning a regional title.

Jake Munsterman (106 pounds), Owen Peterson (126), Cooper Morris (132), Luke Munsterman (138), Max Christensen (144), Brody Widlowski (150), Aidan Kenney (157), Mason Garner (165), Brock Finch (175), Cade Poyner (215) and Payton Vigna (285) all placed first.

Gavin Roudis (113) and Evan Greggain (190) each placed second, while Tyson Price (120) placed third. The Coalers had 329 points as a team, clearing second-place Bishop McNamara’s 143 points by nearly 200.

For Bishop McNamara, Blake Arseneau (132), Alex Kostecka (138), Cole Kimberlin (157) and Kaim Bramer (285) all finished second. Evan Johnson (113) advanced with a third-place finish.

Reed-Custer’s Colton Drinkwine (113) won a regional title, while Cole Harris (120) and Dominic Alaimo (215) each placed second. Jayden Sanchez (132) and Reed Newbrough (165) placed third.

Clifton Central/Iroquois West had three wrestlers advance, with Evan Cox (144) and Giona Panozzo (150) doing so with second-place finishes and Josh McCurry finishing third.

Herscher will also send three to sectionals. Abraham Eggenberger (138), Alexander Mendez (144) and Colton Carson (215) all finished third for the Tigers.

Manteno and Peotone will each have two sectional wrestlers. Manteno got second-place finishes out of Carter Webber (106) and Lucas Hetman (165), while Peotone’s Jonah Young (126) placed second and Jimmy O’Connor (106) third.

Wilmington’s Logan Van Duyne earned his second straight regional title at 190 to punch his ticket to sectionals.

IHSA Class 2A Oak Forest Regional: The Kays finished third as a team with 103 points and will send six wrestlers on to the Hinsdale South Sectional. Henry Bretzlaff (144) was Kankakee’s highest finisher, placing second. Kaliph Whitlow (113), Jakil Whalium (138), Jaiden Corral (150), Charles Hill (175) and Kendrick Crite (215) all placed third.

Dance

IHSA Class 2A State Finals: Bradley-Bourbonnais placed 12th at state with 85.22 points in Saturday’s final round after qualifying for finals with 87.96 points in Friday’s prelims.

Boys basketball

Bishop McNamara 55, Marian Central Catholic 42: Led by 17 points from Coen Demack, the host Fightin’ Irish (19-5, 3-3 Chicagoland Christian Conference) picked up their third conference win in four games. Richard Darr and Callaghan O’Connor added 11 points apiece.

Clifton Central 58, Milford 40: A day after having a three-game winning streak snapped with a three-point loss, the Comets (14-6) got back in the win column on the road. Blake Chandler led the way with 20 points, while Jake Thompson added 12 and Kaden Neveu nine on three 3-pointers.

Jack VanHoveln had 14 points for the Bearcats (4-18). Aiden Frerichs added 13.

Herscher 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42: The host Tigers (10-15) picked up their second straight win. No individual stats were immediately available.

Beecher Shootout

Manteno 66, Westmont 31: The Panthers (11-13) earned the second straight blowout win behind 18 points from Eric Eldridge. Quinn Campbell and Braden Campbell joined Eldridge in double figures with 11 and 10 points apiece.

Cornerstone Christian 45, Momence 33: Erick Castillo scored 12 points and Tommy Rounds added 10 as Momence (11-11) dropped its fourth straight.

Lisle 49, Iroquois West 34: The Raiders (1-21) got seven points apiece from Caleb Fauser and Brody Mueller in Saturday’s loss.

Armstrong 64, Beecher 57: No individual stats were immediately available for the Bobcats (4-17) from their shootout loss.

Kaneland Shootout

Kaneland 86, Coal City 33: The Coalers (9-13) fell to unbeaten Class 3A powerhouse Kaneland in Saturday’s shootout. No individual stats were immediately available.

Girls basketball

Watseka/Milford 68, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 51: Noelle Schroeder’s 24-point, 11-rebound double-double helped the Warriors (22-3) run away with a home win. Kami Muehling had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Christa Holohan had 20 points and four assists. Rennah Barrett scored the team’s remaining six points on a pair of 3-pointers.

Seneca Shootout

Ottawa Marquette 47, Coal City 41: The Coalers (8-17) led 29-28 entering the fourth quarter before having their lead slip away. Laura Christopher had 14 points and six rebounds, while Jori Tucker had 11 points and four rebounds.