Kankakee County Coroner: Amazon driver who crashed near BBCHS died Thursday

The Amazon truck driver involved in the Thursday accident at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School died, the Kankakee County Coroner's Office reported.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the driver as Michael Wayne Wilson, 59, of Gary, Indiana.

Wilson was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center at about 5 p.m. Thursday, about four hours after the accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. near BBCHS.

An autopsy was completed Friday. The cause of death is pending autopsy results, police investigation, and toxicology reports.

Wilson was taken by Bradley ambulance to Riverside.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Wilson’s Amazon truck drove off North Street and Cleveland Avenue and struck a street sign because he suffered a health emergency.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.