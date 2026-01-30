Four local girls basketball players notch double-doubles: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Kankakee 51, Rich Township 12: At Richton Park, Malea Harrison tallied game highs with 14 points and 10 assists for the Kays (18-6, 6-2 Southland Athletic Conference). Ava Johnson had 11 points and three boards. London Stroud added 10 points, eight rebounds and six steals.

Manteno 39, Lisle 30: At home, the Panthers (22-3, 10-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) were sparked by 11 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks from Maddie Gesky. Emily Horath had nine points, 11 boards and three assists. Lila Prindeville added seven points.

Grant Park 51, Donovan/St. Anne 13: At Donovan, Grant Park (9-10, 7-6 River Valley Conference) got 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks from Taylor Panozzo. Abi Roberts had 12 points, 10 boards and two blocks. Reegan Thompson added 11 points and three steals.

Reagan VanHoveln hit a pair of 3-pointers for a team-high six points for the WildCards (2-20, 1-12).

Coal City 42, Peotone 31: At home, Sydney Larson’s 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals led the Coalers (8-16, 4-7 ICE). Riley Walker added seven points, nine rebounds and an assist.

No stats were available for the Blue Devils (11-13, 5-6).

Reed-Custer 43, Streator 34: Alyssa Wollenzein’s 19 points and eight steals powered the Comets (12-12, 5-6 ICE). Morgan Toler had 11 points and Harlie Liebermann added eight.

Clifton Central 68, Illinois Lutheran 1: At home, all 11 Comets (16-8, 11-2 RVC) scored, led by Maddie Webb’s 10 points.

Beecher 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 16: At home Gianna Bonomo tallied 14 points and Madison Smith added 12 for the Bobcats (14-11, 10-3 RVC).

Lilyan Eddy led the Panthers (6-20, 5-9) with seven points, while Ellie Marquez added five.

Watseka/Milford 54, Armstrong 29: On the road, Christa Holohan’s 19 points paced the Warriors (21-3, 8-0 Vermilion Valley Conference). Addissen Ulitzsch was also in double figures with 11 points.

Iroquois West 53, Hoopeston 32: At home, Phylicity Leonard had 16 points and Amelia Scharp added 14 for the Raiders (14-9, 6-2 VVC).

Boys basketball

Newark 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 37: On the road, the Panthers (13-11) were outscored 26-12 in the middle two quarters. Stanley Buchanan had 11 points and four rebounds. Leondre Kemp added nine points and eight boards.