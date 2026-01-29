Bradley nears second phase of environmental survey

Two properties along Bradley Boulevard are set to be purchased by the village of Bradley for $400,000 following an environmental study. The nearly 12 acres across from Blain’s Farm & Fleet are 1756 N. Bradley Blvd. and 1441 E. 4000N Rd. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The second and more detailed environmental survey of property on the Bradley Village Board’s radar is nearing its start.

At Monday’s meeting, trustees, by a 5-0 vote, approved Weaver Consultants Group of Naperville to complete the study’s next phase.

The cost of the second phase will range from $35,500 to $40,800, according to the contract.

The environmental study’s first phase cost $5,000.

The village has committed to purchasing about 12 acres almost directly across Bradley Boulevard from the Blain’s Farm & Fleet for $400,000.

The acreage consists of two properties: 1756 N. Bradley Boulevard and the much smaller 1441 E. 4000N Road site.

If all goes as expected, the village will acquire the property within the next couple of months, village administration said.

The property has basically been a collection point for old, junk vehicles for the past several years. The village is committed to purchasing it for yet-to-be-determined development purposes, Mayor Mike Watson said after the board meeting.

Watson said no matter what the property will be used for, it will face a major cleanup.

“This has been a very problematic property for many years,” Watson said. “It’s a wise investment to clean the property.”

The property was annexed to the village at least 20 years ago.

What the use of the property may be has not been determined.

The study’s second phase will include bore samplings throughout the property to determine what type of contamination is at the site and to what level it is contaminated.

The study will help determine if soil needs to be removed. Based on the findings, the village will have a clearer understanding of what the property can accommodate.

The study also will help determine what expenses will be tied to the cleanup.

As Bradley development continues to push in the northerly direction, this property – located south of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center and the Bradley 315 Sports Park – is being eyed as another key development site.