Kankakee County judge denies defense for extra room for public seating in Harris trial

Attorney Cierra Norris (right) makes a point during a hearing Jan. 23, 2026, for her client Xandria Harris (left) (Jeff Bonty)

A request for extra room for any overflow crowd in the Xandria Harris trial next month was denied Friday.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott made her decision during a hearing on several motions.

Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris, argued anyone wanting to sit in on the trial should be able.

“I’ve already told you, I am not going to do an overflow [room],” Bradshaw-Elliott said about Norris’ request.

“There are plenty of overflow rooms downstairs in the basement.” Norris said.

Harris is accused in the murder of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and attempted murder of retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

The officers were shot by Harris’ boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, in a hallway of the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

Ritmanic and Bailey answered a call about a barking dog in a vehicle parked in the hotel’s lot.

Harris’ trial is scheduled to start Feb. 23. She is charged with the murder of Rittmanic and attempted murder of Bailey.

Elliott’s courtroom has minimal seating in the gallery.

Courtroom 300 is the biggest in the courthouse.

During Sullivan’s trial, each day was standing-room only.

“Whoever gets in the courtroom gets in the courtroom,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

“So you’re not going to make any accommodations for Ms. Harris?” Norris said.

“I am making none,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

“Why?” Norris said.

“I made none the last time for Sullivan,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

“You let them have media coverage. So we can’t even have an overflow room?” Norris said.

”No,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.