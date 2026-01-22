Salazar promoted to Kankakee deputy fire chief

Kankakee Fire Department's Christopher Salazar is sworn in as the department’s second in command as he has been promoted to deputy chief at the Tuesday, Jan. 20, Kankakee city council meeting. (Lee Provost)

A Kankakee firefighter since 2006 and a captain since June 2021, Christopher Salazar keeps moving upward in rank.

Salazar is now the department’s second in command, as he has been promoted to deputy chief of the Kankakee Fire Department.

The position has been open since Adam Heid resigned in mid-November, citing growing family responsibilities and obligations as a husband and father.

Heid resigned from the position but remains a city firefighter.

Salazar, 41, a 2002 graduate of Minooka High School, has been a member of the Kankakee force for 19 years. He served four years with the Minooka Fire Protection District, starting there as a cadet.

Salazar said that before taking the oath of office, he had not expected this promotion opportunity to come sp early in his career, but he is ready for the challenge.

“I’m very excited, very grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “Countless people have helped me along the way.”

He and his wife, Melissa, have two daughters: Lexi, 19, who serves in the U.S. Air Force, and Lizzy, 15.

Kankakee Fire Department Deputy Chief Christopher Salazar (Lee Provost)

Salazar has served in a variety of roles within the city force, including firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant, captain, shift commander, fire prevention and training officer.

“Capt. Salazar is a proven leader within the Kankakee Fire Department and throughout the region,” Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said. “His experience, professionalism, operational skills and interaction with residents within the community make him an optimal choice for deputy fire chief of the Kankakee Fire Department.”

Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche recognized Salazar’s dedication to the fire service and the fact that he is highly respected among his peers.

“He is a great fit for the position of the deputy chief, and he will do great things to move the fire department forward,” LaRoche said.

After the oath was taken, LaRoche said Salazar is one of the most dedicated officers in the city force.

“I’m very excited to have him as deputy chief,” LaRoche said.

Salazar holds numerous certifications from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, including Advanced Firefighter, Fire Officer II, Instructor III, Training Program Manager, Fire Inspector I and Fire Department Health and Safety Officer, along with multiple technical rescue and hazardous materials certifications.

He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in fire service administration and is enrolled in a master’s program in organizational leadership with a concentration in fire/rescue executive leadership.