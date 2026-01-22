Raef, longtime Bourbonnais school board member, dies at 69

Whether cheering students on at a basketball game or beaming with pride as Bourbonnais eighth graders grabbed their diplomas year after year, it was clear that Jayne Raef loved children.

Raef, president and almost a 20-year member of the Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 Board, died Tuesday, Jan. 13, at Riverside Medical Center. She was 69.

Born Feb. 23, 1956, in Kankakee, she was seen as a mentor by many who knew her, in multiple areas of her life.

In addition to operating a day care for 35 years, Raef also worked in District 53 as an administrative assistant from 1997 to 2006.

In 2007, she gained a seat on the school board and served for almost the past two decades. Her term was set to expire in 2027.

Raef was board president since April 2021 and previously was its secretary.

District 53 Superintendent Adam Ehrman first met Raef in fall 2019, when interviewing for the job.

“Jayne was a steady, student-centered leader and a trusted mentor to me throughout my time in the district,” Ehrman said. “She served with humility, clarity and an unwavering focus on what is best for students. She made the people around her better. I will miss her deeply.”

Stephan Moulton, the board’s vice president, said Raef had a way of uniting members, even through differences of opinion.

With her steady leadership and maternal nature, she was affectionately referred to as “Mama Jayne.”

“Her mission and her north star that she guided the board with was always this question of, ‘Is this best for the kids?’” Moulton said.

The board is working on a timeline for getting materials posted to fill the board vacancy, he said.

“You’ll never replace a Jayne Raef,” Moulton said. “She was one of a kind, steadfast in her beliefs, [and] was a great leader and great mentor to all of us on the board.”

The board’s Jan. 27 meeting will include a memorial for Raef.

In a statement, the board shared that Raef “was the heart of our district.”

“While she held a title, Jayne never saw her work through the lens of politics. To her, being on the board was a true calling – a way to pour her love and energy into the community she called home,” the board statement read. “... She was a fierce advocate for our children and a tireless champion for our teachers and staff, always striving to ensure everyone in our buildings felt supported and respected.”

Raef was connected to Bourbonnais schools through her family as well.

Her husband, Michael Raef, is a bus driver for the district; her daughter, Marie Dersien, is an administrative assistant at Shabbona; and her son-in-law, Todd Dersien, is a physical education teacher and basketball coach at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

In addition to her work surrounding schools, Raef also was active in community organizations.

She was a founding member of the Illinois Republican Women political action committee and a member of Kankakee County Republican Women, the Illinois Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women.

Sandi Cianci, Kankakee County Circuit clerk and a member of Kankakee County Republican Women, said Raef “was a valued community member, respected by many.”

“She loved organizing; encouraging people to run for office; and supported candidates in any way she could with time, talent and treasure,” Cianci said.

Beth Provost, a member of Kankakee County Republican Women, recalled Raef’s strength in her convictions.

“She was a woman that freely spoke her mind and encouraged others to do as well,” Provost said. “She wanted to hear others’ opinions as well. She knew how to listen.”

Raef is survived by her husband, Michael, of Bourbonnais; children, Marie (Todd) Dersien of Bourbonnais and Charles Raef of Bradley; sister, Joan Miner of Tennessee; and three grandchildren.

She attended Cornerstone Church in Bourbonnais, where funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 19.