King Day focus at ONU: Prayer and unity

Keynote Speaker Rev. Robert Bushey Jr. speaks during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical Service at Olivet Nazarene University's College Church on Monday, January 19, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

A theme of unity was present at the annual Dr. Martin King Jr. Foundation ceremonies Monday at Olivet Nazarene University.

Some 220 people, including many community leaders, elected officials and ministers, gathered at Chalfant Hall at Olivet for the annual interfaith prayer breakfast. Then breakfast was followed by a prayer service at the College Church of the Nazarene on campus.

The inclusive event calls on many different speakers to address the audience.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, and State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, both came with a message of working across the party aisle.

“We focus too often on divisions and not enough on trying to find solutions,” Joyce said. He said that while he is a proud Democrat, he works with Republicans. He called on the audience to not lose hope and to turn aside negativity.

Haas said Dr. King led with courage, conviction and faith. She said King’s message was one of an unwavering belief in unity and shared responsibility.

Speakers offered prayed on a wide variety of topics.

Praying for veterans, Retired Marine Nicky Yates asked that God watch over our men and women in uniform.

Praying for law, order and justice, Attorney David Baron noted that we should follow laws that are just. Quoting St. Augustine, he said that an unjust law is not law at all.

Praying for youth, Trenton Wills asked that all suicidal thoughts leave.

Praying for universal healing, Pastor Dave Robinson asked for peace in the world, particularly in the South Sudan and in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Praying for unions, Ulysses Hudson thanked God for the gift of work and said human dignity must be respected.

Praying for women’s rights, the Rev. Brenda Hector said we must walk with our heads up knowing that God is our leader.

Praying for education, Rickey Tucker told the group to elect people who make a difference, instead of voting for people who just look like us.

Praying for the president, Gloria Kennedy asked that he make his decisions with integrity and compassion.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation gave a lifetime achievement award to Johnnie Graham-Wicks, a former Kankakee School District employee who now directs the Office of Violence Prevention for the City of Kankakee.

Father Nick Greanias, with the Kankakee Greek Orthodox Church, sings during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical Service at Olivet Nazarene University's College Church on Monday, January 19, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

The Coretta Scott King Music award was given to the Burtis singers, four sisters, Shirley Smith, Cynthia Burtis, Margaret Crayton and Darlene Burtis. All from Kankakee, they perform at churches, concerts, banquets and community events.

The foundation gave out 47 scholarships this year, a record number, ranging in value from $200 to $900. Scholarships went to students from: Kankakee High; Bishop McNamara; BBCHS; Herscher; St. Anne; Kankakee Trinity; Grace Baptist and Momence.

The Rev. Ryan Green, Olivet chaplain, was the master of ceremonies at the College Church and offered the blessing at the breakfast. The Rev. Woody Webb offered greetings on behalf of Olivet and Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast offered greetings on behalf of the Village of Bourbonnais.

Kankakee Alderman Mike O’Brien recognized local political leaders and the Rev. Jess Gathing recognized local clergy.

Dr. Cynthia Taylor was the master of ceremonies at the breakfast. Dr. Patricia Polk is the president of the Kankakee County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation.