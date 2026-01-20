BBCHS girls wrestling wins Rantoul Invite, McNamara girls hoops wins blowout: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls wrestling

Rantoul Invite: Bradley-Bourbonnais was claimed invite champions with a team score of 127 points in the 17-team event. Aubrianna Rapier (135 pounds), Sophia Domont (140), Alexis McCullough (170) and Kaylee Morris (235) all won gold. Leighla Duda took second at 190, while Rihanna Randall (105) and Mya Robinson (170) each took bronze.

Kankakee’s Tamira Welch took second place to Domont at 140 while Sofia Perez won her third-place match at 190. The Kays placed ninth as a team with 29 points.

Girls basketball

Bishop McNamara 54, Aurora Christian 24: Trinitee Thompson filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists as the Fightin’ Irish (7-12, 1-2 Chicagoland Christian Conference) picked up their first conference win of the season. Kaneyce Davis and Dylan Pallissard added eight points apiece while Eliana Isom had six points and five assists.

Watseka/Milford 53, St. Thomas More 29: Monday’s win was the eight in a row for the Warriors (18-2). Christa Holohan had 23 points and four assists while Rennah Barrett joined her in double figures with 10. Noelle Schroeder had seven points and five rebounds while Kami Muehling had five points, six rebounds and four assists.

Tri-Point 49, Herscher 18: No individual stats were immediately available for the Tigers (7-14) from their nonconference loss.

Boys basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 66, Leland 52: Leondre Kemp flirted with a monster triple-double with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Panthers (11-10) to a home win, their second in a row. Cooper Biros and Cameron Gray added nine points apiece, Stanley Buchanan had eight and Reed Millette had seven.