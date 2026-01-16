Video shows what occurred Christmas Eve during incident at Bradley bar

The scene from inside Mac and Frankie’s in Bradley last month shows a calm evening turn into chaos as people appear to forcibly push a Black woman out of the bar.

Dec. 24 bar assault, security camera Clips from this security camera footage, obtained by Bradley Police detectives, show the interaction before the Dec. 24 assault at Mac & Frankie's in Bradley. (Provided by Bradley Police Department)

The incident occurred approximately midnight, Dec. 24, 2025.

Bradley Police released security footage from inside the bar as well as a cellphone video taken outside the bar by one of the three women who were asked to leave.

Shaw Local News Network received the video after filing a FOIA request on Friday.

When outside the bar, a person recording on their cellphone said 72-year-old Nicholas F. Monacelli, of Kankakee, used the N-word.

Monacelli told police the altercation occurred because of the foul language being used by the victim, and she was told to stop, according to police.

Monacelli was charged with three counts of aggravated battery (Class 3 felonies); one count of hate crime (Class 4 felony); and two counts of battery (Class A misdemeanors).

Rowe’s office initially charged Monacelli with misdemeanor battery.

Further investigation by the Bradley police led to the charges being upgraded.

Two of the three women are seated at the bar next to Monacelli. The victim is standing.

They appear to be conversing with one another when they call the bartender over. They appear to tell the bartender what had occurred.

The bartender then goes to the other end of the bar and talks to a woman.

That woman, whom the victim said appears to be the owner, walks behind the bar and talks to the three women. Shortly thereafter, she comes from around the bar, appearing to ask them to leave.

One of the three walks out.

The victim does not move and is then pushed from behind by Monacelli while the woman and another man get behind the victim and forcibly push her out.

The second woman exits the bar at this time.

According to Bradley police, the victim said multiple men forcibly removed her from the business and physically assaulted her, according to the police report.

After the incident, the people involved came back inside.

The woman who helped push the victim out of the bar gets into a physical altercation with another woman at the bar that lasts less than a minute.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Bradley police continue to investigate and that more arrests could be made.