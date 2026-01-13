St. Mary’s Hospital Welcomes Patrick Kerrwood as its New Chief Executive

St. Mary’s Hospital, a not-for-profit member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, has named Patrick Kerrwood as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Kerrwood has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership, guiding operations, strategic growth and quality improvement. He has served in numerous senior capacities in the hospital healthcare industry, including roles as Chief Executive Officer, President and Vice President.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations for Bon Secours Mercy Health at Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia – one of the nation’s 20 largest hospital health systems with 48 hospitals across seven states and Ireland. Previously, he held CEO and president roles at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas; Chester Crozer Medical Center in Chester, Pennsylvania; Delaware County Memorial & Springfield Hospital in greater Philadelphia; and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Arkansas, along with various leadership positions at HCA Healthcare.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead an institution that’s been part of the DNA of these communities for almost 130 years,” Kerrwood said in a news release. “I intend to focus on continuous improvement at St. Mary’s, expanding its physician network and developing healthcare services to address unmet needs.”

St. Mary’s Hospital and the Prime Healthcare Foundation said in the news release that they look forward to Patrick’s leadership and continued commitment to advancing the mission of delivering compassionate, quality care to the communities St. Mary’s.