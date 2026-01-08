Bourbonnais police swear in new officer

Bourbonnais Patrolman Travaughn Bosby is sworn in by Police Chief Dave Morefield Jan. 5, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Bourbonnais patrolman Travaughn Bosby was sworn in as the newest officer for the Bourbonnais Police Department during Monday’s board meeting.

The 32-year-old Bosby holds an associate of arts degree from Joliet Junior College. He is a Joliet West High School graduate.

“Travaughn just graduated from the police academy on Dec. 19. This is his second week in the field training program,” Police Chief Dave Morefield said after Monday’s meeting.

Bosby’s addition to the force makes 28 sworn officers. Another new hire is expected in February to put the department at full staff at 29, Morefield said.

Liquor license approved

The trustees passed an ordinance issuing a Class P liquor license for the BP convenience/gas station located at 410 Main St. NW.

According to the village’s code of ordinances, Class P licenses authorize the retail sale of alcoholic liquors in their original package, unopened, and not for consumption on the licensed premises of a gas station or a convenience store that sells gasoline and/or diesel fuels.

The annual fee for Class P licenses is $2,500.