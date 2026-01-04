Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Jan. 3, 2026

Ben and Paige Tilley, Kankakee, girl, Meadow Allene, Dec. 22, first child. The mother is the former Paige Klonowski.

Aaron and Jami Kemp, Momence, girl, Allison Mae, Dec. 23, second child.

DeVante Randle and Tianna Ledbetter, boy, DeVante Xavier Jr., Dec. 24, first child.

Aaron Holbrook and Rebecca Waxman, Bourbonnais, girl, Riley Annette, Dec. 24, first child.

Forrest and Demetra Meads, Bourbonnais, boy, Richard “Dicky’ Wilhelm, Dec. 25, first child. The mother is the former Demetra Mavrides.

Rodrigo and Nicole Vazquez, St. Anne, girl, Kaylon Adelaide, Dec. 27, fourth child.