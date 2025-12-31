Coal City boys win Abe’s Rumble, pair of girls wrestlers finish 2nd at Ottawa: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys wrestling

Abe’s Rumble: Coal City continued its absolutely dominant start to the season by winning the 60-team Abe’s Rumble Tuesday. The Coalers went 4-0 in Pool K on Monday, winning duals over Orion, Knoxville, Anna-Jonesboro and Cumberland by a combined score of 314-7. In Tuesday’s Gold Bracket, they downed Seneca 76-0, Oregon 71-4 and Murphysboro 59-14 before beating Lena-Winslow 52-21 in the championship dual.

Reed-Custer went 4-0 in Pool D Monday to advance to the Gold Bracket as well. The Comets dropped their first dual 45-34 to Oregon Tuesday, but then beat Seneca 57-21, Tolono Unity 38-37 and Canton 42-38 to finish ninth overall.

Clifton Central/Iroquois West won its first dual in Pool B 52-30 over Hillsboro, but ultimately finished 1-3 on the day. In the Bronze Bracket Tuesday, the Comets beat Wilmington 48-18 and Orion 40-38 before falling to Riverdale 47-27 in the semis. They won the Bronze third-place dual 42-27 over Mt. Caramel.

Wilmington went 1-3 in Pool E on Monday, with the win coming 42-18 over Melrose Park/Walther Christian. The Wildcats went 0-4 in the Bronze Bracket Tuesday.

Girls wrestling

Ottawa Holiday Hootenanny: Kankakee had three wrestlers place in Ottawa, led by DaneJa Brown-Hopper’s second-place finish at 155 pounds. Sofia Perez placed fourth at 190 while Tamira Welch placed fifth at 140. The Kays placed 20th as a team with 35.5 points.

Coal City’s Riley Kuder placed second at 130. The Coalers had 25.5 points to place 25th as a team.

Girls basketball

Lisle Holiday Classic

Wheaton Academy 45, Coal City 41: The Coalers (4-12) closed out tournament play with a close loss. Riley Walker had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Jori Tucker had 10 points and two rebounds.

Boys basketball

Warkins Memorial Tournament

Fulton 65, Beecher 48: The Bobcats (3-10) fell to 0-4 at the Warkins Memorial Tournament with their loss in Tuesday’s tournament finale. No individual stats were immediately available.