Kankakee’s Ava Johnson scores 1,000th career point, Dajuan Brown lifts BBCHS: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

State Farm Holiday Classic

Kankakee 50, Rock Island 42: Kankakee junior Ava Johnson recorded her 1,000th career point with a 22-point effort. Malea Harrison led the Kays (14-1), the large school bracket’s No. 8 seed, with 25 points into a second-round matchup with No. 1 seed Washington on Saturday.

Normal University 50, Bishop McNamara 42: The No. 11 seed Fightin’ Irish (4-7) got 10 points from Trinitee Thompson.

Peotone Holiday Tournament

Reed-Custer 49, Beecher 32: The Comets (7-6) opened tournament play victorious behind Alyssa Wollenzein’s 27 points, six rebounds and eight steals. Kamryn Wilkey had 11 points, three steals and two boards.

No individual stats were available for Beecher (6-7).

Richards 26, Peotone 15: No individual stats were available for the host Blue Devils (6-9), who trailed just 16-11 after three quarters before the Bulldogs pulled away.

Reavis 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 45: No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers (2-9).

Joliet Catholic 64, Momence 7: No individual stats were available for Momence (2-7).

Chicago Christian Christmas Tournament

Manteno 43, Chicago Christian 34: Lila Prindeville’s 12 points and three steals paced the Panthers (13-1). Emily Horath added nine points and eight rebounds for a Manteno team that made 9 of 11 free throws.

Boys basketball

State Farm Holiday Classic

Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Metea Valley 50: Freshman Dajuan Brown hit a go-ahead bucket with 24 seconds to go and then a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to give the Boilermakers (5-7) a thrilling first-round win as the No. 10 seed in the large school bracket.

Brown had 12 points, second on the team to Drew Kubal’s 14. Kobe Lawrence added 11 points.

Bishop McNamara 76, Olympia 49: The Fightin’ Irish (13-1), seeded first in the small school bracket, got 13 points from Callaghan O’Connor, 12 from Richie Darr, 11 from Coen Demack and 10 from Karter Krutsinger.

Seneca Shipyard Showdown

Coal City 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 30: No individual stats were available for the Coalers (5-7), who outscored the Panthers 17-3 in the fourth quarter and advanced to Saturday’s consolation championship.

Leondre Kemp’s 16 points led G-SW (7-6).

Reed-Custer 60, Serena 49: The Comets (6-7) will face rival Coal City in the consolation championship. Kaiden Klein had 16 points, Matt Kuban and Chase Isaac had 13 points apiece and Eddie Bryan stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals.

Wilmington 68, Dwight 59: Ryan Kettman tallied 25 points and Brysen Meents and Declan Moran added 18 apiece for Wilmington (6-3), who will face Woodland in Saturday’s fifth-place game.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament

Phalen (Ind.) 74, Milford 45: Jack Van Hoveln turned in a 22-point performance for Milford (2-8).