Son of former Kankakee school superintendent agrees to plead guilty to traffic violation

Larenz M. Walters, the son of former Kankakee School District superintendent Genevra Walters, agreed to plead guilty Tuesday in Iroquois County to a traffic violation.

According to Iroquois County online court records, Larenz Walters, 19, pleaded guilty to a headlight violation. He must pay $253 in costs.

A charge of possession of cannabis was dismissed.

Iroquois County State’s Attorney said in response to an email: “The cannabis found was loose shake, and was not submitted to the crime lab for testing.”

Cannabis shake refers to the loose scraps of plant matter often found at the bottom of a bag of cannabis, according to weedmaps.com.

According to Illinois State Police Troop 5 at the time of the arrest, Larenz Walters was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Interstate 57 on March 8.

The vehicle was operated by Keyandre D. White, 18, of Sun River Terrace.

ISP said a weapon was recovered, but the Iroquois County court records do not show either being charged.

The vehicle is owned by Genevra Walters. She retired as superintendent of Kankakee School District 111 in 2023.

At 6:07 p.m. March 8, Illinois State Police Troop 5 said officers conducted a traffic stop on a Black Chrysler driven by White on Interstate 57 (southbound) at mile marker 274 (southbound rest stop) in Iroquois County.

According to court records, White is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, speeding above the statutory limit, driving with expired registration plates and failure to carry a driver’s license on person.

White’s next court date is Jan. 9, 2026.