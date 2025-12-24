Manteno girls win 75-13 at Chicago Christian tourney, extend win streak to 12: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Chicago Christian Christmas Tournament

Manteno 75, Christ the King 13: A 28-0 first-quarter lead more than set the tone in the Panthers’ (13-1) dominant win in tournament play. They had 10 players see the floor. All 10 played between 11 and 19 minutes each, scored at least two points and had at least one assist, with nine players recording multiple assists. Emily Horath had 18 points, four rebounds, and five blocks while Maddie Gesky had 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Boys basketball

Seneca Shipyard Showdown

Wilmington 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: The Wildcats (6-2) opened up tournament play with a 20-point win. Brysen Meents had 21 points while Declan Moran added 13 and Ryan Kettman added eight.

The Panthers (6-5) were led by Leondre Kemp with 12 points, Cooper Biros with nine and Stanley Buchanan with seven.

Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Somonauk 46: The Panthers (7-5) responded to a tournament-opening loss with a solid win in game two. Cooper Biros scored a game-high 23 points while Leondre Kemp added 11 and Stanley Buchanan had 10.

Marquette 52, Wilmington 40: Despite 15 points from Brysen Meents and 14 points from Ryan Kettman, the Wildcats (6-3) dropped their second tournament game Tuesday.

Dwight 58, Coal City 45: The Coalers (3-7) opened tournament play with a loss, being outscored by the Trojans 22-13 in the fourth quarter. Julian Micetich had nine points and Dane Noffsinger had eight.

Coal City 68, Earlville 20: After a loss earlier in the day, the Coalers (4-7) rebounded for a blowout win. Gaven Vestal had 12 points and Braden Walker had nine while Julian Micetich and Parker Jacovec had eight apiece.

Seneca 57, Reed-Custer 42: The Comets (4-7) fell to the host Fighting Irish to open the Shipyard Showdown, with a 17-5 deficit in the first quarter proving tough to climb out of. Matthew Kuban had 13 points.

Reed-Custer 73, DePue 40: Matthew Kuban went for 26 points and Kaiden Klein went for 21 as the Comets (5-7) set a new season high in points scored and picked up a bounceback win. Eddie Bryan added 10 points.

Boys wrestling

Coal City dominates four duals: The Coalers traveled to Mahomet-Seymour Tuesday and dominated duals over the host Bulldogs, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Normal Community West and Westville by a combined scored of 274-33, including an 81-0 sweep of Normal Community West. Jake Munsterman, Owen Petersen, Cooper Morris, Brody Widlowski, Aidan Kenney, Brock Finch and Payton Vigna all went 4-0 in their matches.