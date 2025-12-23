Four area girls wrestlers take first place at Boilermaker Battle: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls wrestling

Boilermaker Battle: Girls wrestlers from four area teams took part in the Boilermaker Battle Monday morning, with four wrestlers placing first in their weight class. Host Bradley-Bourbonnais had Aubrianna Rapier place first at 135 and Kaylee Morris take first at 235. Kylie Rapier took second at at 155 and Alexis McCullough took third at 170. The Boilermakers placed second overall as a team with 140 points, trailing only Triad’s 163.

Kankakee’s Taniyah Sherman placed first at 125 while teammate Tamira Welch was second at 140. Clifton Central/Iroquois West’s Payton Temple was the champ at 190 while Herscher’s Henna Mullikin finished second at 170.

Girls basketball

Perspectives Holiday Hoops Classic

Kankakee 68, Perspectives 38: Malea Harrison had 26 points, six assists and five rebounds and Ava Johnson had 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Kays (11-1) won their second straight tournament game and fourth straight overall. London Stroud had four points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists. The Kays had 17 assists and 16 steals as a team.

Chicago Christian Christmas Tournament

Manteno 47, Chicago Marshall 45: The Panthers (12-1) extended their winning streak to 11 in a row with Monday’s win to open tournament play. Maddie Gesky had 17 points and eight rebounds while Emily Horath had eight points and 12 rebounds. Lila Prindeville added seven points while Sophie Peterson and Hannah Stritar had six apiece.

Regular season

St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Watseka 54: The Warriors (10-2) had their eight-game win streak snapped on the road. Christa Holohan had 14 points, Rennah Barrett had 11 and Thayren Rigsby had 10. Rigsby and Kami Muehling had five rebounds apiece.

Tri-Point 43, Clifton Central 38: A matchup between last season’s top two teams in the River Valley Conference standings went against the Comets (10-6, 5-1 RVC) in their road game with the reigning RVC-champion Chargers. No individual stats were immediately available for the Comets.

Boys basketball

DePaul Prep 57, Bradley-Bourbonnais 28: The Boilermakers (4-7) took a road loss to the Rams on Monday. DaJuan Brown had 12 points and Kobe Lawrence added eight.