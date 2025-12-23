Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Kankakee’s Ava Johnson

Kankakee's Ava Johnson elevates for a shot in a game against Thornwood this season. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Name: Ava Johnson

School: Kankakee

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: junior

Why she was selected: The returning All-State forward had one of the most prolific scoring nights in program history on Dec. 11, totaling 41 points in the Kays’ 82-41 Southland Athletic Conference win over Thornwood. At the time of print, the Kays hold a 10-1 record, including a 4-1 mark in the Southland, with Johnson averaging a team-best 20.4 points per game.

What’s been the biggest factor towards the tremendous start you’ve had both individually and as a team?

Individually, the biggest factor to my tremendous start has been my support from my teammates, and just being in the gym and always improving my game. As a team, it has been our teamwork and never being selfish with the ball.

While your team lacks senior leadership, you’re one of several experienced juniors. How much has past experience helped you and your teammates for this season?

Past experience has helped me because it gives me more awareness and leadership on the court. As for my teammates, I’m able to help them, and we help each other, as most of the juniors have a lot of experience.

Who are some teammates that have stepped up as leaders, whether by their play or their words?

I feel all of us have stepped up this year. I feel Malea (Harrison) has stepped into a huge leadership role for us on the court. Also, London (Stroud) has stepped up into the point guard position and helped lead the team. But overall, all of us have all had leadership and a tremendous role on the team.

As your game and your profile continue to grow, in what ways have you noticed teams try to focus in on you more defensively?

I have noticed more teams double-team me in the post.

Your dad, Devin, has coached basketball at various levels around the area and the state. How has he helped your game and how much has basketball helped you bond?

My dad is my role model and a huge part of why I play basketball. He has helped me develop my game every year by working with me every day, and that has created a great bond with each other because he has taught and helped with everything.

If all of your coaches played a one-on-one tournament against one another, who would win?

If all the coaches played a one-on-one tournament, I think coach [Khendal] Andrews would win.

Which one of your teammates is most likely to laugh during a serious moment in a game or practice?

Everyone would laugh during a serious moment in a game or practice.

Do you have any secret talents?

I don’t have any secret talents.