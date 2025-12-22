Kankakee police investigate shooting death on city’s east side

Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating the homicide that occurred on Kankakee’s east side Sunday.

An autopsy was scheduled for today.

According to a press release, Kankakee police said at approximately 5:51 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment building in the 1200 block of East Oak Street.

A caller, who resides in the building, informed dispatch that an individual was attempting to break into his apartment and that a firearm was discharged, the release said.

When officers arrived, they located a 35-year-old gunshot victim lying outside the apartment where the reported attempted entry occurred, the release said.

Officers began administering medical aid until Kankakee Fire Department EMS arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where the victim was later pronounced dead, the release said.

Detectives processed the scene and interviewed the resident involved in the shooting, the release said.

The firearm used in the incident was recovered and secured as evidence pending further investigation, the release said.

This is the fifth homicide in Kankakee this year, according to police.