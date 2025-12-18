A Taylor-Made Life: Holiday gift-giving without breaking the bank

As the holidays get closer, so does the pressure of getting the perfect gift for everyone on your list. I’m a big believer that a gift does not have to cost much in order to mean much.

Especially in these times, when many budgets are tight, it’s a good idea to get creative with your gift-giving. Allow me to help you get the brainstorming started:

A personalized playlist: This is an idea that costs nothing (or next to nothing) but can be incredibly meaningful to the recipient. Create a playlist of songs that remind you of the person and your times together, as well as songs you think they’d enjoy. This can be the gift that keeps on giving, as you can continue to add more songs over time.

A shared experience: Because our nieces have just about every Barbie and Squishmallow on the market, we’ve started giving them experiences. Last year, we took our two older nieces ice skating at Ice Valley. It was such a hit that we’ll do the same again this year, and we’ll have our youngest niece join now that she’s old enough to get on the ice. This is a great chance to spend more time with them.

A gifted experience doesn’t necessarily have to be an activity. It could be as simple as treating a friend or loved one to lunch – again, getting the chance to spend more time together.

A craft: There’s sometimes a stigma around handmade gifts, but I would argue they’re the best to get. Putting time and effort into creating something for someone else is a gift in and of itself. Think about your skill set and look up how-tos. You might be surprised at what your hands are capable of crafting.

A meaningful ornament: With so many beautiful and unique ornaments available in stores and online, this is a fun gift you can give without breaking the bank.

Since our first Christmas together, my husband and I have had the tradition of giving each other an ornament. Typically, we try to find something that symbolizes either the past year or our relationship in general, and it’s become the best part of putting the ornaments on the tree.

A heartfelt card: Simply writing a card and telling someone what they mean to you is much more in the spirit of Christmas than any gift you can buy.