More arrests made in Oct. 2 Bradley burglary

Bradley police made another arrest in an Oct. 2 incident where officers discovered an alleged marijuana growing operation in the 100 block of South Jefferson Avenue while investigating an armed robbery in progress.

According to a release issued Tuesday by Bradley police, the latest arrest came Dec. 5 as 24-year-old Dahnari R. Jones, of Pembroke Township, was taken into custody.

According to Kankakee County online court records, a Kankakee County grand jury indicted Jones for armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, burglary, and false report of an offense. Jones is set to be arraigned Thursday.

Jones was one of six people arrested since Oct. 2.

Others recently arrested:

Donte C. Moore, 27, of Bradley, for the charges of burglary and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Elijah M. Smith, 19, of Joliet, was indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury for burglary, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and armed violence, according to online court records. Smith is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 7

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Joliet for the charges of burglary, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

On Oct. 2, Bradley police arrested:

Michael Oliver, 38, of Bradley, for the charges of unlawful production of cannabis (20-50 plants).

Jacob Pangle, 28, of Bradley, for the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis (between 500 and 2,000 grams).

At approximately 3:12 p.m. Oct. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of South Jefferson Avenue regarding an attempted burglary in progress, according to police.

The resident, who was not home at the time, observed the incident on their home cameras and called police.

While officers were en route, shots were fired after a reported confrontation with associates of the resident, striking garages along the alley and a vehicle.

Bradley officers pursued a suspect vehicle into Kankakee where Kankakee police pursued the vehicle until the choice was made to end the pursuit for the public’s safety, according to police.

Bradley police said that based on evidence at the scene, investigators along with agents with the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Group obtained and executed a search warrant at the South Jefferson Avenue residence.

Bradley Police Investigations and Kankakee Area Metropolitan Group officers obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence where the marijuana plants, in multiple stages of growth, were located along with several other controlled substances.