Manteno boys hoops hangs on at Lisle, Grant Park girls escape Grace Christian: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Manteno 50, Lisle 47: On the road, the Panthers (5-4, 2-2 Illinois Central Eight Conference) made enough free throws and got enough stops to hold off the Lions in conference play. Braden Campbell had 22 points, 14 in the second half. Dylan Polito had 10 points.

Stagg 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36: At Stagg, the Boilermakers (4-5, 0-3 SouthWest Suburban Conference) got a dozen points from Dajuan Brown and nine from Drew Kubal.

Ridgeview 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 42: On the road, the Panthers slid to 4-4. Stanley Buchanan’s 14 points and five steals paced G-SW. Leondre Kemp was close to a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Peotone 48, Coal City 43: At home, the Blue Devils (5-4, 3-1) held off the Coalers (3-5, 0-3). No individual stats were available for either team.

Girls basketball

Grant Park 38, Grace Christian 36: On the road, the Dragons (5-3, 3-1 River Valley Conference) got a monster night from Taylor Panozzo, who turned in 21 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and four blocks. Claire Sluis added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Grace Christian (4-7, 3-2) was led by 17 points, three rebounds and two steals from Kaitlyn Jorgensen. Zoey Baldridge had 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and five steals.