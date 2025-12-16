There’s still time to donate to United Way’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ drive

Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude Community Outreach, speaks to attendees during the third annual Kankakee County Summit on Homelessness on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, hosted by the Kankakee County Homeless Task Force at Kankakee Community College. (Tiffany Blanchette)

There are three days left to donate to the United Way’s “Home for the Holidays” drive.

This donation drive benefits eight local United Way Impact Partners, according to United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, Executive Director Mariah Vail.

This is the first year the Daily Journal and Shaw Media have been a partner in the drive.

“Our donation drive portion of the “Home for the Holidays” effort has been going well,” Vial said Monday. “If people wanted to donate the requested items they have until the end of the week for that.”

United Way’s Stable Housing Fund has invested over $143,000 in housing and shelter efforts across Kankakee and Iroquois Counties in the last five years — but the need continues to grow.

According to the local United Way’s 211 line, 698 Kankakee County or Iroquois County residents have contacted 211 for housing support since January.

That number represents more than 40% of all local referrals made in 2024.

For “Home for the Holidays” financial donations, Vial said they are continuing to accept donations online via the United Way webpage: https://www.myunitedway.org/housing.

A visitor to the page will find a testimonial from a client, “Ross,” who was aided by Catholic Charities’ Transitional Housing program.

In March 2024, Ross hurt his back, which had already been operated on.

Five months after Ross was injured, he lost his job. He found a place for his son to live and then with the help of Fortitude he was able to secure housing for him and his son.

“A week and a half later I had my son back in my arms and we were moving in,” Ross said.

“That meant the world to me. Catholic Charities got us back together,” Ross said. “Thank you very much for the help, and if you are able to continue supporting the program, it is very helpful.”

Home for the Holidays (Daily Journal)

Here are items the program needs to help those in need.

Most Needed Items:

• Hygiene products

• Cleaning supplies

• Non-perishable foods (especially protein items)

• Warmth items: new coats, sleeping bags, blankets, hats, gloves

There are several public drop-off locations:

• Wendy’s

1740 W. Court St., Kankakee

495 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

599 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais

• Bourbonnais Police Department, 700 Main St. NW

• Manteno Village Hall, 98 Third St.

For more general donations, go to myunitedway.org/givenow.