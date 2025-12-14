Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Dec. 13, 2025

Isaiah Santiago and Maritza Pena, Kankakee, girl, Sophia Evangeline, Dec. 2, second child.

Devin Goodwin and Tara Swartz, Dwight, girl, Ellie May, Dec. 2.

Joshua and Tayler Pinkard, Bradley, boy, Clyde Owen, Dec. 2, first child. The mother is the former Tayler VadeBoncoeur.

Micheal Benson and Malaika Evans, Bourbonnais, boy, Malik Iman, Dec. 4, second child.

Daniel and Victoria Ford, St. Anne, girl, Autumn Jade, Dec. 5, third child.

Jose Luis Chalico B. and Melany Pizano Gaytan, Kankakee, boy, Adrian Ausencio, Dec. 5, fifth child.

Eduardo and Bryana Novoa, Bourbonnais, boy, Raphael Jose, Dec. 6, first child. The mother is the former Bryana Nambo.

Andrew Schultz and Kalie Alberts, Ashkum, girl, Maddy Rose, Dec. 6, second child