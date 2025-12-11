Kankakee School Board OKs $24.5M tax levy

The Kankakee School Board gave its final approval Monday for the 2025 tax levy for Kankakee School District 111.

The district is requesting a 4.7% increase, or about $1.1 million more than the prior year’s tax extension, for a total request of about $24.5 million.

The levy request must be filed with the Kankakee County Clerk’s office by Dec. 31.

In addition to the regular levy request, the board also approved a supplemental levy, which pays for the district’s debt service, bonds and interest.

The $24.5 million levy includes about $3.5 million for the supplemental/ debt service levy.

The board held a public hearing for the levy on Monday.

The consumer price index, which measures inflation and is used to calculate the tax levy, averaged 2.9% from January 2024 to January 2025.

Because of Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, or PTELL, Kankakee County taxing bodies are capped at an increase of the CPI change or 5%, whichever is less.

However, taxing bodies will request a greater increase than they expect to receive in order to capture any available tax revenue from new property in the area.

Harrison Neal, assistant superintendent of business services, noted that the area’s equalized assessed valuation, or EAV, has gone up.

EAV is multiplied by the tax rate in order to calculate tax bills.

EAV has been steadily increasing in recent years, with a rise of 8.6% this year, up to about $519 million.

Meanwhile, the tax rate has continued to decrease, down from $4.9276 in 2024 to $4.6529 in 2025.

“When the EAV goes up higher than the CPI, then your tax rates do go down,” Neal said. “But unfortunately, that does not equate to lower tax bills.”

The declining EAV just means the tax rate applied to tax bills goes down, he explained.

“As your property value goes up, that will still increase most tax bills somewhat,” Neal said.

For the school district’s portion of the tax bill, homeowners will see an estimated increase of $82 for a $150,000 home, $110 for a $200,000 home, $137 for a $250,000 home or $167 for a $300,000 home.

The total requested levy comes out to $24,477,547, an increase of $1,104,119, or 4.7%, over the 2024 tax extension.

Approximately $3,547,547 of that $24.5 million is for the supplemental/ debt service levy.