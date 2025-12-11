A Taylor-Made Life: A Wright night with Mike & Rob

On my 10-minute commute to work most mornings, I tune in to Mike Tomano and Rob West on WVLI. Their witty and lively banter keeps me good company on the long and arduous 2-mile drive to the office.

With my typical drive time, I usually catch the “This Day in History” portion of the program. Mike and Rob list major happenings on a given date throughout history.

It’s apropos that the segment is sponsored by Wright in Kankakee, as the deejay duo has an upcoming event at the B. Harley Bradley House, where they will bring the fun of their show face to face with listeners.

“The folks at the B. Harley Bradley House have always been very inviting to Rob and I,” Tomano said. “The times that I’ve been there, it just transports me to a beautiful time of artistry and architecture. People who haven’t experienced it need to as soon as possible.”

Tomano, noting that the community is lucky to have such history “right in our own backyard,” said the evening will feature storytelling, music and “whatever else ensues.”

The show is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Bradley house, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at wright1900.org/events. Tickets include refreshments. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the restoration of the historic building’s roof.

Separate from the Dec. 19 event is a fundraising campaign for roof repairs, which features matching donations up to $100,000. These matching funds are available through a generous donation from current Wright in Kankakee board member and past president Norm Strasma.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the Mike and Rob event, and the gift shop will be open from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

That same night, less than a mile away from the Bradley house, Knack Brewing is hosting a tiki night featuring Christmas-themed cocktails. Stop by before or after the event for a festive beverage!

Enjoy a fun night out as an early Christmas gift to yourself.