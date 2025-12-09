240 people participate in 35th annual Jingle Bell Run

Runners in the 35th annual Jingle Bell Run run along the river at Kankakee Community College on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Kankakee area runners and walkers are a hardy bunch.

Sunday, 240 of them participated in the 35th annual Jingle Bell Run at Kankakee Community College, raising more than $25,000 for the Arthritis Foundation. The holiday event is the only fundraiser for arthritis in Kankakee County.

Sunday morning marked the third snow of the week in Kankakee County as a fresh flurry added to piles left from earlier in the week. The temperature at the 9 a.m. starting line was 33 degrees and scenic large flakes fell on runners’ hats and hoods.

“The KCC and Kankakee Valley Park District crews did an amazing job clearing the trail,” said Jessica Bearak, Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation for Illinois.

“We’re not just running,” said Bearak. “We’re running with a purpose. Our goal is to raise both funds and awareness to fuel research for better treatments, a life-changing cure, and essential tools and resources.”

The competitive race was won by Brayden Domont, a freshman at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and the reigning All-City Cross Country Champion. He finished in 17 minutes 42.1 seconds, only fractions of a second ahead of fellow cross country runners from Herscher High School Evan Benoit in second place and Jeremy Szepelak in third.

Kelly O’Connor, a Herscher High senior who was 22nd at state, won the women’s race in 20:31.3. That race was also close, with Lindsay Elling less than a second behind. Terri Berns of Bourbonnais was the fastest walker in 52:24.8. Complete results are online at ItsRaceTime.com.

It was Kelly’s fifth year in the race. It was an O’Connor family event with sister Kendall and dad Jason also running.

“This is a really fun event,” Kelly said.

Sophie Venckauskas, a senior at Herscher High School, runs along the river at Kankakee Community College for the 35th annual Jingle Bell Run on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Sophie Venckauskas of Kankakee wore the winning Ugly Christmas Sweater. Dan Gerber of Manteno had the best adult holiday costume, a crazy shirt. Emmy Payne had the best costume in the youth category. Blitzen for Ben, a New Lenox group dressed as bright green Christmas trees, won the group costume. Sweater and costumed participants received gifts donated by local merchants.

Donated gifts also went to the top 15 fundraising teams and the top 14 fundraising individuals. The top five teams were: Sleigh 5K with Kailey; Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department; OAKs Candy Cane Crew and Blitzen for Ben. The top five fundraising individuals were: Barbara Mozier; Benjamin Simanis; Jeni Ragan; and Gerry and Deb Morgan.

This year’s race had the most sponsors in many years. OAK Orthopedics, a division of the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, was the major sponsor. Also sponsoring were Riverside Healthcare; St. Mary’s Hospital; the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department; Gotion Illinois; Nucor Steel; CSL Behring and Kankakee Nursery.

Runners in the 35th annual Jingle Bell Run start the race at Kankakee Community College on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

The race is staffed by volunteers from local high schools. Manteno High won a $300 prize by bringing the most participants. They, in turn, use those funds to shop for needy families in their community. Grant Park, Kankakee, Bishop McNamara and BBCHS also brought volunteers.

Refreshments for the race are given by local merchants. There is hot pizza from Chicago Dough; hot soup from the Bennett-Curtis House; hot chocolate from Oberweis; Gatorade from Pepsi; water from Culligan and bananas from Jewel.

Because so much of the race is sponsored and draws on donations and volunteers, virtually 100 percent of the fees and fundraising goes directly to the mission.

Dr. Austin Chinn, a podiatrist with OAK, who treats patients with arthritis, was this year’s medical honoree. He thanked the crowd for turning out on a snowy day and for raising funds.

Kailey Cikowski of Sleigh 5K with Kailey, was the youth honoree. She was only nine when her legs and hips started hurting badly at a pizza party. She woke up the next day with a high fever, the flu and body aches.

The flu went away, but the aches did not. “We went to what felt like 20 million doctors trying to find out what was happening,” she says. Finally, she was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

“It was scary at first,” she says. But they found a medication that would help. She’s learned, she says, that she is “braver and stronger than I ever thought.” Her teachers, friends and family have helped and the Arthritis Foundation sent her a “Power Pack” of information.

“Yes, kids get arthritis, too,” she says.