Riverside Medical Center receives Gold Tier ranking from the Illinois Department of Public Health

Riverside Medical Center has earned Gold Tier status on the Illinois Department of Public Health Acute Care Antimicrobial Stewardship Honor Roll, making it the only hospital in the region to achieve this recognition.

Antimicrobial stewardship is a coordinated program to promote the appropriate use of antimicrobials (like antibiotics, antivirals, and antifungals) to improve patient outcomes, reduce antimicrobial resistance, and decrease the spread of resistant infections.

It involves using the right drug, at the right dose, for the right duration, to achieve the best patient results while protecting the effectiveness of these medications for the future.

“As an acute care hospital, we take antimicrobial stewardship extremely seriously,” Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic said in a news release. “We’re proud to see our hospital and our exceptional pharmacy team recognized at the state level.”

Riverside implemented all key priorities identified by the IDPH, including leadership commitment, accountability, expert pharmaceutical knowledge, tracking and reporting, and education for health care providers and patients, according to the release.

Fewer than 20% of Illinois hospitals have achieved this recognition by implementing all six Centers for Disease Control & Prevention priorities for hospital core element implementation, according to the release.

“Enhancing patient outcomes is central to everything we do,” Dr. Stonewall McCuiston, Riverside Healthcare’s chief medical officer, said in the release. “Through continuous education, our care teams consistently deliver top-tier antimicrobial stewardship.”

“We recognize the effort it takes to build and maintain such programs, and we commend your continued dedication,” IDPH said in recognizing Riverside Medical Center.