Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais hosts an annual holiday concert

The River Valley Wind Ensembles will present their annual Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, at Olivet Nazarene University’s Larsen Fine Arts Center in Bourbonnais.
Bonnie Brewer will lead Christmas caroling in the lobby at 2:30 p.m.
The program will include:
- “A Christmas Intrada” by Alfred Reed
- “Gesu Bambino (The Infant Jesus): Pastorale for Band” by Pietro Yan
- “Jesus, Jesus Rest Your Head”, arranged by Tom Wallace
- “So Wondrous Bright” by Carol Brittin Chambers
- Joyride by Michael Markowski
- “Sleigh Ride” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- “Petersborough Sleighride” (Galop), Op. 57 by Richard Eilenberg
- “Midnight Sleighride” (Troika) by Sergei Prokofiev, arranged by Eddie Sauter and Bill Finegan
- “Merry Christmas, Everyone!” by Steven Reineke
Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
For more information about the concert, call 815- 214-9855 or visit us online at http://www.windensemble.org.