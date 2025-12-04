Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais hosts an annual holiday concert

The River Valley Wind Ensemble, Choral Ensemble of the River Valley Music Corporation. (Photo Provided By River Valley Music Corporation)

The River Valley Wind Ensembles will present their annual Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, at Olivet Nazarene University’s Larsen Fine Arts Center in Bourbonnais.

Bonnie Brewer will lead Christmas caroling in the lobby at 2:30 p.m.

The program will include:

“A Christmas Intrada” by Alfred Reed

“Gesu Bambino (The Infant Jesus): Pastorale for Band” by Pietro Yan

“Jesus, Jesus Rest Your Head”, arranged by Tom Wallace

“So Wondrous Bright” by Carol Brittin Chambers

Joyride by Michael Markowski

“Sleigh Ride” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“Petersborough Sleighride” (Galop), Op. 57 by Richard Eilenberg

“Midnight Sleighride” (Troika) by Sergei Prokofiev, arranged by Eddie Sauter and Bill Finegan

“Merry Christmas, Everyone!” by Steven Reineke

Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

For more information about the concert, call 815- 214-9855 or visit us online at http://www.windensemble.org.