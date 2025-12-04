Kankakee to begin towing vehicles parked on snow route

A city of Kankakee snow plow clears accumulated snow on South Schuyler Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 29, evening as flurries fell most of the day. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee’s attempt to get vehicle owners to remove their cars or trucks from the designated snow route has not worked.

Mayor Chris Curtis announced at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting that the city will take the next step and have vehicles towed if they are parked in the snow route.

This action will not take place until after Jan. 1.

The city will be placing door hangers on properties within the snow route explaining the requirement to move parked vehicles out of the snow route when there is at least 2 inches of snowfall.

After the second significant snowfall to hit the region this winter, Curtis said there still are far too many vehicles that have not been moved to make way for city snowplows.

The city long ago placed signage along the designated snow route. Some residents adhere to it, but most do not.

Curtis said it is obvious some cars rarely move, as snow is piled up around them.

If there is a sizable snowfall after the start of 2026, it will be the administration’s call to give the go-ahead to begin towing vehicles.

Based on charges for the parking violation, the tow and getting a car out of a tow lot, the cost per occurrence could reach the $200 to $300 range.

Curtis stressed that cars and trucks within the snow route are the only ones being targeted. He said those in residential areas considered secondary streets are not in jeopardy of a ticket.

The snow route comprises streets or portions of streets deemed critical. These streets are of the highest priority to be maintained by city crews.

The city snow route is made up of 27 designated areas.

These streets are the most highly traveled and are needed to gain access to hospitals and other crucial services.

The snow routes are: