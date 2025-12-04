Bradley-Bourbonnais boys, girls claim All-City wrestling titles

The All-City wrestling meet took place about two months earlier in the season than it did last year. Despite the early date, the result remained the same for hosts Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The Boilermakers’ boys team (194 points) cleared Bishop McNamara (117), Kankakee (69) and Manteno (67) to retain the All-City crown for the 20th consecutive season, while on the still-growing girls side, Bradley-Bourbonnais downed Kankakee 23-10.

The Boilermaker boys beat Kankakee 66-17 to open the night and then downed Bishop McNamara 51-26.

They won three matches via forfeit against Bishop McNamara, but held a narrow 6-5 advantage in the matches that took place. Senior Kayden Roach, who won all three of his matches at 175 pounds via fall, said that after the close call against the Fightin’ Irish, the team rallied to finish strong against Manteno with a 77-5 win.

“I feel like in our first two (matches), we didn’t do as well,” he said. “We had a team talk just to get the spirits up, and we did a lot better in the last one.”

Khalan Clemens also went 3-0 in his matches, as did Jayden Cooper. The Boilermakers won 14 matches by forfeit across the three duals.

Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Michael Spiwak said it was a bit odd having All-City take place so early in the season, but was happy with how the team showed continuous improvement.

“Usually by All-City, we’ve had a long time to establish our standards and what we expect,” he said. “There’s a lot to clean up, but we got better and better in each dual at everything.”

The girls side of All-City is continuing to grow with six matches taking place between the Boilermakers and Kays, up from four matches last season.

Sophia Domont, Mar’Nya Knox, Alexis McCullough and Kylie Rapier all picked up wins for Bradley-Bourbonnais, with Domont winning via technical fall and the other three winning via fall.

“I think BBCHS performed great today,” Rapier said. “We kept our title. We came out, and we were fearless, we were brave. The girls team did great today, and (this season) was a lot of people’s first time wrestling.”

Bishop McNamara beat Manteno 41-26 and Kankakee 50-22. Evan Johnson, Alex Kostecka and Cole Kimberlin each wrestled three matches and went 3-0.

The Fightin’ Irish were the only team opening their season at All-City, and head coach Jake Kimberlin said it was nice to start off against such strong competition.

“First match of the year, and I think we got some of the kinks out of our system,” he said. “It’s early on in the year, and it’s an in-town rivalry and all that stuff, that kind of goes to the kids’ heads. Tough first match to have, but overall we competed well and wrestled well.”

Kankakee opened the season Tuesday night with dual wins over Danville and Rantoul, but went 0-3 Wednesday with a 36-30 loss to Manteno joining their losses to the Boilermakers and Irish. The Kays were paced by Jacob Vinardi, a regional champ last season, who went 3-0 at All-City at 190 pounds. On the girls side, Chloe Perez and Jade Quinn-Brown picked up wins over the Boilermakers.

“We had a good night last night and carried over that momentum,” head coach Brad Burns said. “We just went out and competed. This is always a measuring stick for us, so we get to see where we’re at. ... The biggest thing is, we have a full lineup. We’re not going to give up a lot of forfeits.”

Manteno wrestled a majority underclassmen last season at All-City, and this season saw more of the same for the young Panthers.

In their win over Kankakee, Carter Webber (113), Brady Anders (144), Sawyer Kropp (157), David Skonieczny (165) and Franklin Jordan (285) all picked up wins.

“We’re a younger team,” head coach Ed Spiewak said. “We wrestled tough, we got after it, but what happens here typically at All-City is we get a little flustered, and we’re not the aggressors. We let other people be the aggressors to us. We’ve got to change that, but it’s early season.”