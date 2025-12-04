A Taylor-Made Life: Thank you, Mr. Klasey

History is the backbone of any strong community. Not only knowing the who, what, where, when, how and why, but appreciating those components.

No one knew – or appreciated – the history of Kankakee County more than Jack Klasey, a 60-plus-year community member who passed away recently at the age of 86.

Known by many as the knower of all things Kankakee, Jack penned the well-read column “Looking Back,” which offered a weekly story related to Kankakee County’s history. I had the privilege of working with Jack for a couple of years as the column’s editor (though rarely any editing was needed).

Our communication was mostly through email. After we cleaned the former Journal offices before moving to the current location, I reached out asking Jack if he wanted some archival findings. This allowed me to meet him in person, and he was just as kind as I had gleaned through our emails.

Jack Klasey on Jan. 8, 2021. (Daily Journal/David Volden)

Getting to read his column was one of the pleasures of my time at the Journal. I learned so much about my adopted home through both his love of history and his ability to relay it in an interesting manner.

This sentiment was confirmed by his longtime friend Bill “BJ” Jurevich, owner of Image Group in Bourbonnais.

“To have known Jack was to love Jack, a man whose charm and unending love for our community was such a blessing,” Jurevich said.

“I first met Jack over 40 years ago through his wife, Glory, who was my co-worker at the Daily Journal. It was an instant connection with our mutual love of photography. He shared this love immeasurably through his many books, one of which allowed my input on commercial photography,” continued Jurevich.

“So many students were enriched because of this humble author. Jack was an expert source of all things Kankakee, especially the B. Harley Bradley House, for which I am so grateful. I will miss my dear friend.”

Jack Klasey as photographed on Nov. 8, 2017. (Daily Journal file)

Jack was also a friend to fellow Kankakee County history aficionado, Jake LaMore, who is currently the host of the WVLI podcast, “This One Time in Kankakee.”

“Jack told me once that he didn’t consider himself to be a historian but instead a storyteller,” LaMore wrote in a memorial Facebook post. “He always did his best to find events in local history that others had not written about yet, when it came to his weekly columns.

“He truly loved educating and entertaining the people of Kankakee County about the history of their hometowns. It was pure enjoyment for him.”

Kankakee County has lost an icon with Jack’s passing, but I have no doubt that his life’s work and kind heart have left an indelible mark in the community’s history.

Jack Klasey poses for a portrait at the Kankakee County Museum on Jan. 8, 2021. (Daily Journal/David Volden)

