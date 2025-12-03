Manteno appoints new village clerk

Outgoing Village of Manteno Clerk Kerri Rolniak is taking a job out of state, so she resigned her position after seven months on the job after getting elected in April as a member of the Freedom Party.

The Village Board on Monday unanimously approved the appointment of Allen Pickrel as the new village clerk. Pickrel performed his new duties officially for the first time after being sworn in by Mayor Annette LaMore.

“I just really wanted to get involved in something,” said Pickrel, who moved to Manteno from Galesburg three years ago to be closer to his daughter’s family who live in Manteno.

Pickrel, 66, worked as a general manager for a subsidiary for Caterpillar and for Coca-Cola Enterprises, separately in Galesburg. He spent time on the Knox County Board and served as its chairman as a Republican.

Since he’s lived in Manteno, Pickrel said he’s coached youth baseball and basketball for three years and just finished his first season for football.

Rolniak is taking over the Rustic Ridge Restaurant in Friendship, Wisconsin, about 30 miles north of the Wisconsin Dells.

“I had plans of fulfilling my term, but a life dream of mine came true,” she said. “... I want to thank everybody who has supported me, who has voted for me, who has been there for me. I appreciate all that I have learned so much with this. I learned a lot about the power of the people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone. This town will always be a special place in my heart. I love it here, and I want to see Manteno succeed to the fullest.”

Rolniak said she’s worked with Pickrel the past few weeks to help him get acclimated to the clerk position.

“He’s got a pretty good experience, and I’m wishing him the best of luck,” she said. “I think he’s going to do a great job for our town.”

LaMore said Rolniak will be missed.

“We’re proud of all the things you’ve accomplished,” LaMore said. “You’ve done a great job for Manteno. Good luck in Wisconsin, and we’ll be thinking of you.”