Riverside Healthcare earns national recognition for excellence in senior emergency care

Riverside Medical Center’s Emergency Department has earned Bronze-Level Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

This national recognition honors Riverside’s commitment to providing exceptional, compassionate emergency care for older adults in the community.

“Earning this accreditation reflects what has always been at the heart of Riverside, caring for our community at every age and every stage of life,” said Riverside Healthcare President & CEO Phil Kambic in a news release. “Our Emergency Department team has worked thoughtfully to ensure that our older patients receive care that is not only high-quality, but also personal, respectful, and reassuring.”

Riverside’s Emergency Department serves as the region’s most comprehensive emergency care provider. It is the area’s only Level II Trauma Center. It is recognized as an Accredited Chest Pain Center by the American College of Cardiology, ensuring rapid, life-saving treatment for patients experiencing cardiac emergencies. Riverside is the only area hospital to provide 24/7 onsite coverage by partnering with the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital Pediatricians, bringing world-class pediatric emergency and specialty care to families close to home.

Riverside Medical Center, the area’s first certified Primary Stroke Center, holds DNV Healthcare accreditation and has received multiple Quality Achievement Awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The hospital uses telemedicine technology to connect its award-winning stroke team with Rush University Medical Center experts for complex cases.

The GEDA program recognizes hospitals that meet the unique needs of older patients, and Riverside earned a Bronze designation by implementing enhanced geriatric training, specialized equipment for seniors, and age-friendly care processes that prioritize comfort and safety.

“This recognition is really about the people we serve,” said Riverside Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer Ellen Bollino. “Our team is honored to care for seniors in moments when they need us most.

Riverside Healthcare is proud to be a leader in a growing national movement to make emergency care more responsive and supportive for older adults. For more information about Riverside’s Emergency Department, visit RiversideHealthcare.org/ER.