Burlington store set for Bradley Commons Shopping Center

People walk into the Joann Fabrics store on Route 50 on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, before the company's nationwide closing. A Burlington is set to take over the 21,639-square-foot location with plans to open next year.

Although longtime Bradley retail staple Joann Fabrics recently closed its location, a new retailer is entering the now-vacant location.

Burlington, a Burlington, New Jersey-based business, is moving forward with plans to outfit the 21,639-square-foot location at 2056 N. Route 50 in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, which is anchored by Kohl’s and Walmart.

The location is going through the process of seeking bids for a $950,000 renovation. The store will be ready for shoppers in 2026, although a specific timeline has not yet been announced.

Matt Castilla, Bradley’s community development director, said building renovation plans were approved by the village in late October.

The company said bids then would be sent out to gather prospective construction companies for the work. Among the projects, the location will need a shipping and receiving department, a break room, a customer service location and fitting rooms.

Like the bulk of the 1,000 or so Burlington stores across the country, this store operates as part of an open concept, meaning there are no walls separating various departments.

The stores offer men’s, women’s and children’s coats and clothing, outerwear, toys, and home goods. A Burlington store is similar to a TJ Maxx store.

A Burlington store is shown in a rendering on the retailer's website. (Burlington.com)

A Fortune 500 company, Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, operates locations within 46 states and Puerto Rico.

The retailer is described as offering discounts on brand-name merchandise, including shoes, clothing, beauty, fragrance, home decor, pet and baby items.

There are 48 locations in Illinois.

Joann closed its Bradley Commons location about two months ago. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, and then in February announced it would be closing all of its estimated 500 stores.

The new site for Burlington is owned by RCG Ventures LLC of Atlanta.

Burlington is taking over the leases of about 45 former Joann locations to aid its expansion. The company announced plans to open more than 100 new stores in fiscal 2025.