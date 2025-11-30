Daily Journal 2025-26 boys basketball previews

Bishop McNamara Fightin’ Irish

Coach: Adrian Provost (14th season)

Last season: 26-8, 5-3 Chicagoland Christian

Top returners: Callaghan O’Connor, sr., F; Richie Darr, sr., F; Karter Krutsinger, sr., F; Coen Demack, sr., G; Teddy Fogel, sr., G

Top newcomers: Gavin Antons, sr., G; Cale Hamilton, sr., F; Ian Irps, sr., F

Worth noting: Coming off their fourth straight 20-win season and second regional title in the last three years, the Fightin’ Irish bring a lot of experience back. Third-team All-State guard Willie Felton graduated, but the lengthy duo of O’Connor (10.9 ppg, 6 rpg in 2024-25) and Darr (5.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg) give the Irish a pair of reliable options around the basket. Krutsinger (9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg) brings back his valuable experience while Demack and Fogel are stepping into heightened roles after mostly coming off the bench. Antons and Hamilton will also be looked to more as seniors while the newcomer Irps provides more size for the Irish. With many multi-sport athletes, it may take a while to ramp things up after a long football season. But Provost said he expects the pieces to come together. “We’ll be starting slowly and looking to progress weekly both with our quality of play and physical health,” he said. “We have a tough first semester with four tournaments and a home bout vs. Class 1A state champs Hope Academy. The goal is to be healthy, know our roles and have a defined team identity going into January.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Kobe Lawrence passes out of an Andrew double team during Tuesday's game at Bradley-Bourbonnais. (Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer)

Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers

Coach: Eric Long (1st season)

Last season: 21-8, 12-4 Southwest Suburban

Top returners: Kobe Lawrence, jr., G; Tez Smith, jr., G

Top newcomers: Dajuan Brown, fr. G; Jakobi Pierce, fr., G; Trey Lawrence, so., G; Julian Gonzalez, jr., F; Tate Marcotte, sr., F

Worth noting: Gone are all-time leading scorer Nick Allen and his 1,596 career points, but Long, who was an assistant at Bradley-Bourbonnais the last two seasons and brings extensive college and high school coaching experience to the table, is ready to lead the Boilermakers into a new era. “We are extremely quick, fast and athletic,” he said. “Our ability to pressure the ball, create pace and scoring opportunities will be one of our strengths. The key to our success on the offensive end will be to find consistent parameter shooting. Defensively, rebounding with physicality will be essential.” With All-SWSC guard Gavin Kohl also graduated, and Liam Martin (8 ppg) not playing this season, Lawrence (4 ppg) and Smith (5 ppg) are the only varsity returners, but both have extensive starting experience. They’re joined by the promising freshman duo of Brown and Pierce.

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams finishes a two-handed slam during a home boys basketball game against Crete Monee Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer)

Kankakee Kays

Coach: Chris Pickett (9th season)

Last season: 25-6, 10-2 Southland Athletic

Top returners: Lincoln Williams, sr., G; Myair Thompson, sr., G; Kenaz Jackson, sr., G; Cedric Terrell III, sr., G

Top newcomers: EJ Hazelett, sr., F

Worth noting: Few teams in the state boast as much talent as Kankakee does for the 2025-26 season. Williams, the consensus top-ranked player in the state, is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game and was a first-team All-State selection and Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year. He will be joined by Hazelett, one of Indiana’s top players a season ago who heads into his first season with the Kays as the 11th-ranked player in 247Sports’ class of 2026 rankings. With honorable mention All-State pick Thompson and the versatile and athletic Jackson and Terrell back as well, this year is as good a year as any for the Kays to make their first-ever trip to state. “Experience is the key for us,” Pickett said. “We have guys who’ve been through the battles and that experience should help us navigate through one of the toughest schedules in the state. We didn’t develop this schedule to have a perfect season. We created this schedule to get us prepared for late February and early to mid-March.”

Coal City Coalers

Coach: Joe Micetich (3rd season)

Last season: 20-11, 8-6 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Julian Micetich, sr., F; Carter Nicholson, jr., G/F; Dane Noffsinger, sr., G; Braden Walker, jr., G

Top newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: Coming off their first 20-win season in five years, and just the second such season since 2003, the Coalers will look stay in the top half of the conference standings after a fourth-place finish a season ago. The All-ICE duo of Dylan Young (11.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and Gabe McHugh (10.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg) are gone, but a solid number of returners are back to try and keep the Coalers above the .500 mark for the second straight season. Julian Micetich, Nicholson and Noffsinger are part of a group coming off a third-place finish at the Class 1A State Finals for soccer in the fall, and bring athleticism and experience back to the hardwood while Walker looks to take another step forward as a scoring option. Another winning season would be just the third for the Coalers since 2014, and should they make a run at the ICE title, would claim their first conference crown since they won the Interstate Eight Conference in the 2018-19 season.

Herscher Tigers

Coach: Drew Boudreau (2nd season)

Last season: 12-19, 4-10 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Austin Buckley, sr., G; Tanner Jones, sr., G/F; Gavin Hull, sr., F; Alek Draper, sr., G

Top newcomers: Tyler Lundberg, jr., G; Mason Zirkle, jr., F

Worth noting: While last season may have been the Tigers’ third season in a row with a sub-.500 record, it also saw them increase their win total by four over the previous season and the Tigers bring back a lot of solid experience as they looks to take another step forward in year two for Boudreau. “With leading scorer Austin Buckley returning to anchor the offense, the Tigers bring back valuable experience and leadership on the perimeter,” he said. “Having our strong returning core gives us solid depth and balance. With better ball movement, pace, and continued growth from our returners, we expect to be a tougher, more consistent group capable of competing to win the ICE and chase a regional title.” Buckley (12.7 ppg) is joined by fellow returners Jones (8 ppg, 6 rpg), Hull (3 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and Draper (3.5 ppg, 2.3 apg) to make up that core. Zirkle should be able to combine with Hull to give the Tigers some size and strength inside with Lundberg bringing versatility to the defensive end.

Manteno Panthers

Coach: Zack Myers (8th season)

Last season: 21-12, 11-3 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Braden Campbell, sr., F; Eric Eldridge, sr., G; Mitchell Boyd, sr., C

Top newcomers: Dylan Polito, so., F; Ramsey Owens, so., G

Worth noting: The Panthers reached 20 wins last season for the second year in a row, but have a large senior core to replace. Gone are four starters, including Ray Lee (19.4 ppg), the program’s all-time leading scorer and IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention pick. With just one starter back, some fresh faces will look to step up. “We will be led by returning senior starter Braden Campbell,” Myers said. “We’re slightly young and inexperienced, however we expect to compete at a high level and bring an exciting brand of basketball to the floor.” Campbell (9 ppg, 5 rpg) is stepping into a heightened role and is surrounded by a cast with varying levels of experience. Eldridge moves into a starting role as Boyd looks to bring an interior presence. With six sophomores up on varsity, the young Panthers will bank lots of experience this season.

Peotone's Ethan McNeill, right, elevates for a shot against IC Catholic in the Thanksgiving tournament at Manteno High School on Monday, November 24, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Peotone Blue Devils

Coach: Ron Oloffson (5th season)

Last season: 16-14, 7-7 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Alex Chenoweth, jr., G; Nick Cronin, jr., G; Chase Becker, sr., F; Ethan McNeill, sr., F

Top newcomers: Nate Wehrmann, sr., G; Lincoln Tierney, sr., G; Adam Murray, jr., F

Worth noting: Peotone started slowly last season, but the Blue Devils finished as hot as any team in the area, going 12-3 down the stretch. They have to replace 44 points per game and 21 rebounds per game from last season’s rotation, but Oloffson said the team has to pieces to compete again. “Just like last season, I do think we will surprise some people before it is all over, and be a very good basketball team,” Oloffson said. “I believe this team will improve a ton over the course of the season. Our schedule is very tough, especially at the beginning, but by the end of the year, when things really matter, we will be right where we want to be and will look to compete for a regional championship.” Chenoweth is back as a three-year starter and is surrounded by players with a solid amount of varsity experience. An athletic group, Oloffson said he expects the Blue Devils to be an active team on defense, which will help as the offense picks up steam early on.

Reed-Custer Comets

Coach: Tyler Schoonover (3rd season)

Last season: 11-20, 4-10 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Matthew Kuban, so.; Colton Waldvogel, sr.

Top newcomers: Kaiden Klein, so.; Jesse Tresouthick, jr.; Chase Isaac, so.; Orion Bergmann, jr.; Eddie Bryan, so.

Worth noting: There will be quite a few new faces on the floor for the Comets this season. Last season’s seven seniors are gone, including Class 2A third-team All-State star Jacob Reardon (20 ppg, 14 rpg). A group of young players is ready to step up and fill those gaps, some with a little varsity under their belts and some with none. “We will be a very young team with four sophomores, two juniors and one senior playing heavy minutes,” Schoonover said. Kuban was the team’s second-leading scorer (10 ppg) as a freshman last season and figures to be a big contributor once again. Waldvogel is one of two seniors on the roster, and the only experienced one, and will look to provide some of that interior presence that Reardon provided. Bergmann is also poised to contribute inside with Tresouthick providing a scoring punch as a junior.

Wilmington Wildcats

Coach: Doug Krop (4th season)

Last season: 19-11, 8-6 Illinois Central Eight

Top returners: Ryan Kettman, sr., F; Brysen Meents, jr., G; Declan Moran, jr., F/C

Top newcomers: Hunter Kaitschuk, so., G; Walter Gross, sr., G; Travis Van Duyne, jr., G

Worth noting: With the football team winning the Class 2A State Championship, Wilmington will get a bit of a late start to the basketball season. Once they hit the hardwood, they will be looking to follow up back-to-back 19 win seasons. A third straight 19-win season would be a first for the program since the mid 1950s. The versatile Kettman (9.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2 spg) will look to take another step forward in his senior season. Meents (8.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg) is back after finishing fourth on the team in scoring last season while Moran (3.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg) is poised for a strong rebounding season. Kaitschuk was the sophomore team MVP last season, and along with the sharpshooting Gross and defensive-minded Van Duyne, leads a promising group of newcomers. “Our expectations as a team are to challenge for conference and a regional title this season,” Krop said. “We have a good group of returners and new players with a lot to prove. I feel like we have players that will play hard and a have a chip on their shoulder.”

Beecher's Duke Doran, left, controls the ball as Manteno's Colin Saathoff, right, defends in the Thanksgiving tournament at Manteno High School on Monday, November 24, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Beecher Bobcats

Coach: Tyler Shireman (12th season)

Last season: 19-13, 7-2 River Valley

Top returners: Dominick DeFrank, sr., G; Wences Baumgartner, sr., G

Top newcomers: Brian Oldenburg, jr., C; Gavin Van Ness, fr., G; Duke Doran, so., G

Worth noting: It may take a little time for some of the pieces to fall into place for the Bobcats this season, but once they do, veteran head coach Shireman said he expects to the to stay in its familiar spot near the top of the conference. “The 20-win mark is in reach with our starting backcourt returning,” he said. “Our goals are to compete for an RVC and Regional title. We have a team that is built on speed and should be able to play fast. Upwards of five freshman/sophomores are in the mix to play. It might take until Christmas to figure out the exact rotation.” DeFrank (11.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.8 apg) and Baumgartner (8.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.7 apg) bring back valuable experience and will look to anchor an emerging young core. Oldenburg will be looked on to provide physicality and rebounding inside while the promising Van Ness will have a chance to showcase a basketball IQ that Shireman said is uncharacteristically high for such a young player.

Clifton Central Comets

Coach: Brandon Schoon (1st season)

Last season: 17-13, 8-1 River Valley

Top returners: Blake Chandler, sr., G; Jake Thompson, jr., F; Connor Unger, jr., F; Derek Meier, jr., G

Top newcomers: Mayson Mitchell, jr., G; Kaden Neveu, jr., G; Andrew Rohlwing, jr., G; Brady Shule, sr., F

Worth noting: The Comets will be without three starters from last season’s second-place RVC squad, but have a strong returning class back led by Chandler (12 ppg), a first team All-RVC pick a season ago. Shule will take to the court for his senior season after a football injury cost him his junior year, and a large junior class will fill in just about everywhere else. Thompson and the 6-foot-8 Unger provide plenty of size with a big group of guards, including returner Meier and newcomers like Mitchell and Neveu, man the perimeter. “We will be junior heavy this year, but I don’t expect us to take a step back because of it,” Schoon said. “Senior Blake Chandler will lead the way for us with his scoring and experience, and the mix of juniors that played last year and that are coming up this year will contribute and bring plenty to the table. If we can play tough defense, and rebound the ball, the rest will take care of itself.”

Donovan Wildcats

Coach: Trevor Schultz (5th season)

Last season: 7-25, 2-7 River Valley

Top returners: Preston Harrington-DeWitt, sr.; Joel Tiffany, jr.

Top newcomers: Collin Carlson, jr.

Worth noting: After winning just four games in Schultz’s first season as head coach in 2021-22, the Wildcats saw their win total increase the next two seasons with 11 wins in his second season and 13 in his third. After a bit of a down year last season, Schultz said the program is looking to take a step forward and reclaim some of the forward momentum the program was building. “I expect us to continue strengthening our culture and elevating our program,” he said. “We’re aiming for more wins and more competitive performances than last season, and we believe this is the year we finally secure that long-awaited regional victory. We also fully intend to compete with teams many wouldn’t have predicted us to challenge. Our group is hungry, focused, and ready to take that next step.” The team has some production to make up for with last season’s seniors gone. The versatile Harrington-DeWitt (5.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 apg) is back and the team’s lone senior this season. Tiffany (6.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg) is the team’s top returning scorer and leads an eight-player junior class, which also includes the promising Carlson.

Gardner-South Wilmington Panthers

Coach: Allan Wills (8th season)

Last season: 6-26, 4-5 River Valley

Top returners: Leondre Kemp, jr., F; Holden Grimes, jr., F/C; Cameron Gray, so., G

Top newcomers: Stanley Buchanan, jr., G

Worth noting: Despite the loss of seven seniors from last season’s team, Gardner-South Wilmington brings back lots of varsity experience for the 2025-26 campaign. Kemp (4.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.2 bpg) has improved each season so far, and paired with Grimes (6.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg), gives the Panthers a couple of reliable options in the frontcourt to make up for the graduated second-team All-RVC center Cole Hampson (9.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg). In the backcourt, Gray (4.7 ppg, 1.7 apg) and the newcomer Buchanan will look to stabilize the guard position now that the team is without special mention All-RVC pick Jarrek Hirsch (6.3 ppg) and Logan Conger (8.1 ppg, 1.9 spg) “We return nine players that gained varsity experience last year,” Wills said. “With them and a few new players, we will have better depth this year and should be able to compete much better.” The Panthers will look to reach double-digit wins for the first time in the last three seasons.

Grace Christian Crusaders

Coach: Doyle Owens (1st season)

Last season: 15-13, 5-4 River Valley

Top returners: Jonah Clyden, so., G/F

Top newcomers: Thiele Jamison, fr., F; Landon Dandurand, fr., F; Luke Peters, fr., G

Worth noting: The Crusaders have nearly doubled their number of players from last season, with 13 players on the roster compared to last year’s seven. Six of those seven players were seniors last season, and they lead the program to its winningest season in 10 years and best season by far in its five years as an IHSA member. Without Ethan Reynolds (19.6 ppg) and Sam Marquardt (13.9 ppg), a lot of production will need to be made up. Clyden, who appeared in 22 games, is the only player on the team with any varsity experience. He will be surrounded by a sizable freshman class looking to gain experience as the team aims to build for the future under a new head coach. “The emphasis will be on teaching and developing physical skills and concepts under game conditions,” Owens said. “The staff has high expectations for a large freshmen class, who will see considerable playing time throughout the season. Everyone will have to be patient as coaches and players establish their identity within a new system.”

Grant Park Dragons

Coach: Joe Smuskiewicz (1st season)

Last season: 10-20, 5-9 River Valley

Top returners: Luis Maldonado, jr., G; Ian Hamann, jr., F

Top newcomers: Ka’Shawn Sherrod, sr., G; Cameron Becker, sr., F; Shawn Kveck, fr., C

Worth noting: The top six scorers on last season’s team were all seniors, including the school’s all-time leading scorer Blake Brown (23.3 ppg). Those six players accounted for over 81% of the team’s points. They have a new head coach in Smuskiewicz, who was the JV coach at Grant Park the last two seasons. “We have limited varsity experience, but we are motivated to compete in games with our defense and rebounding,” he said. “Ian Hamann is poised for a strong season, as he played in some varsity games last year as a reserve, and was the leading scorer of the JV team.” In a very positive turn of events, Maldonado is working his way back after missing most of last season while battling cancer and will join Hamann among players with some varsity minutes under their belt. The team’s seven seniors may not have much varsity experience, but their presence means the Dragons are not as young as their inexperience would indicate.

Momence

Coach: Kevin Ecker (12th season)

Last season: 10-17, 4-5 River Valley

Top returners: Erick Castillo, sr.; D’Angelo Hundley, sr.; Tommy Rounds, sr.

Top newcomers: Eddie Ferreira, sr.; Jackson Ford, sr.; Sam Fitzgerald, sr.

Worth noting: Momence finished below .500 for the second straight season in 2024-25 after finishing above .500 the two seasons before that. With plenty of experience back in the fold, the team has its sights back on taking a step forward this season. “Our goal is to be playing our best basketball come February,” Ecker said. “To do that, we need to play faster than in years past and we need to play team basketball. Our early practices have helped move us in that direction but we need to continue to play that way in order to reach our goals of competing for a RVC and regional championship.” Castillo (10 ppg), the team’s primary ball handler since midway through his freshman year, is back for his senior year. Hundley (9.5 ppg) brings more scoring back with Rounds looking to bounce back after an injury-filled junior campaign. Ferreira, Ford and Fitzgerald will all step into heightened roles for their senior seasons after seeing limited time in the past.

St. Anne's Matthew Langellier elevates for a shot as Bishop McNamara's Karter Krutsinger guards in a game on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

St. Anne Cardinals

Coach: Rick Schoon

Last season: 22-7, 9-0 River Valley

Top returners: Matthew Langellier, sr., G; Grant Pomaranski, sr., G; Brandon Schoth, sr., G/F; Jason Blyle, sr., F

Top newcomers: Trevor Van Pelt, sr., G/F; Jackson Hawkins, jr., F; Raleigh Hayes, fr., G; Solomon Israel, so., C; Brigham Hayes, sr., G

Worth noting: After winning their first RVC title last season for the first time in five years, the Cardinals have no plans on surrendering that title this season. Last season’s leading scorer and rebounder Chris Link (19 ppg, 7.9 rpg) has graduated, but St. Anne’s next three scorers and rebounders are all back as seniors this season to spearhead an experienced group. Pomaranski (9.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.8 apg) will look to keep filling up the stat sheet with Langellier (8.1 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.6 spg) giving the team a strong starting backcourt. Schoth (4.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg) will be leaned on as a reliable presence while Blyle (8 ppg, 4.4 rpg) looks to take another step as a senior. “We have an experienced group with a mixture of talented young players,” Schoon said. “We should be competitive each and every night.” Brigham Hayes should bring defensive intensity to the table, Raleigh Hayes will look to make the most of his first high school season and Israel gives the Cardinals another underclassmen that can make an impact.

Cissna Park’s Seth Walder goes up for a layup against Lexington’s Cooper Meints during the Timberwolves' 50-45 loss to Lexington in the IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 26. (Morgan Sinn)

Cissna Park Timberwolves

Coach: Josh Marquez (2nd season)

Last season: 9-24, 2-8 Vermilion Valley

Top returners: Seth Walder, sr., G; Dierks Neukomm, jr., F; Skyler Estay, jr., G; Joe Ivers, jr., F

Top newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: The Timberwolves were one of the area’s youngest teams last season, with no seniors and just three juniors on the roster. Last offseason was also not the smoothest, with Marquez being a bit of a late hire and leaving the inexperienced team limited summer preparation. But with a full offseason under their belts and an experienced roster ready to lead the way, the Timberwolves are poised to make a leap in the VVC. Walder (17.2 ppg, 4.2 apg) is back after earning IBCA Class 1A honorable mention All-State status, first-team All-Iroquois County and second-team All-VVC honors as a junior, bringing his reliable scoring and tough defense with him. Neukomm (21.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg), a career 1,400-point scorer, has the school scoring record in his crosshairs coming off a junior season in which he was an first-team selection for both the All-VVC and All-Iroquois County squads. The Timberwolves will aim for their first winning season since 2019-20, which came a year after they finished second at state.

Iroquois West Raiders

Coach: Zach Monk (9th season)

Last season: 13-18, 6-6 Vermilion Valley

Top returners: Christian Gaytan, sr., F; Wyatt Breen, sr., G; Owen Hartke, jr., G; Ivan Ontiveros, sr., F

Top newcomers: Drew Talbert, jr., F; Caleb Fauser, so., G

Worth noting: Gone is a talented senior class that featured top scorer Garret Tammen, honorable mention All-VVC selection Rylan Pheiffer and a pair of All-Iroquois County players in Beau Howe and Kobie Hendershot. The Raiders have promising players back as well as they look to build things up early on in the season. “With the graduation of our top six statistical contributors from last season, nearly every role on the team will need to be redefined,” Monk said. “While we return limited varsity experience, we have high character players that will work hard every night to compete to the best of their abilities. Each player brings something unique to the team, so it will be up to the staff to figure out what rotations early in the season.” Breen, the team’s top returning scorer, will be joined by players like Hartke that are expected to step up as reliable scorers while Gaytan’s strong defense and Ontiveros’ senior leadership help provide a solid foundation for the team. Talbert’s rebounding ability and Fauser’s ball handling should allow them to contribute as well.

Milford Bearcats

Coach: Wade Fox (1st season)

Last season: 8-24, 2-10 Vermilion Valley

Top returners: Hixon Lafond, sr., G; Aiden Frerichs, sr., F; Isaac Schaumburg, so., G

Top newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: Milford legend and IBCA Hall of Famer Dave Caldwell will no longer be manning the sidelines for the Bearcats, having retiring after last season. That brought and end to his second stint as Bearcat head coach, and those stints combined gave him a record of 449-228 over 24 total seasons. Fox will take over the program, that despite losing four key seniors, including All-Iroquois County star and team MVP Caleb Clutteur (18 ppg, 6 rpg), brings back solid experience up and down the roster. Lafond and Schaumburg give the Bearcats some solid backcourt experience with players like Frerichs set to contribute inside. Last season was the program’s first time posting single-digit wins since the 2011-2012 campaign, and they will look to head back toward the .500 mark this year.

Watseka's Payton Schaumburg, left, keeps the ball out of reach of Iroquois West's Rylan Pheifer during the IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Regional quarterfinals at Watseka Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Watseka Warriors

Coach: Eric Starkey (1st season)

Last season: 12-19, 4-7 Vermilion Valley

Top returners: Payton Schaumburg, sr., G; Austin Morris, sr., G

Top newcomers: Tyler Waugh, sr., F; Jack Hutchinson, jr., G

Worth noting: After a decade as an assistant with the Warriors, Starkey steps into the head coaching role for a Watseka team that replaces five seniors from last year. “It’s a great group, love being their coach,” Starkey said. “We have the physical skills to be competitive every time we step on the floor. That being said, how will we handle adversity and can we commit to making the easy, fundamental plays? Those are the challenges that will ultimately dictate how competitive we are this season.” Schaumburg (10.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.3 apg), the team’s most-experienced returner and will be their top scoring option, while also being able to distribute effectively. Morris, the team’s captain, will be leaned on for his defensive expertise. Waugh will bring scoring potential both inside and outside and provide a physical presence while Hutchinson figures to be the Warriors’ primary ball handler.

Trinity Eagles

Coach: Scott Williams (4th season)

Last season: 23-11

Top returners: Akira Hori, sr.; Vinny Hendrix, sr.; Cory Hathaway, so.; Johnny Bayarra, sr.; Corey Hathaway Jr., sr.

Top newcomers: N/A

Worth noting: Heading into last season, Williams did not quite know what to expect from his team. But without a senior on the roster, the 2024-25 Eagles picked up their third straight 20-win season and wrapped the year with a third-place finish at the National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament. Coming off that successful campaign, Trinity has that entire team back and ready to try and make it four straight 20-win seasons. Hori (18.5 ppg, 3.1 apg, 2.8 spg) and Hendrix (18.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg) are back to give the Eagles a formidable and high-scoring guard/forward duo. Cory Hathaway (14 ppg, 4.9 rpg) is looking to follow up his breakout freshman season while Bayarra (5.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and Corey Hathaway Jr. (5.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg) figure to be productive again.