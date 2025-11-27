Busy 1st year for Kankakee Development Corp’s Piolatto

There were times when some improvising was necessary, but first-year Kankakee Development Corp. Executive Director Nina Piolatto has her sights set on year two.

During last week’s 62nd annual KDC meeting, Piolatto, who joined the organization in January, described her first year as “taking a master’s class in learning in real time.”

Piolatto of Kankakee succeeded Peggy Mayer, who served as director for seven years.

She said although she sometimes improvised during the year, she often relied on the help of downtown stakeholders such as Bill Yohnka and Angeline Gear, who was appointed as interim director of Visit Kankakee County, the region’s tourism agency.

“This work is not done alone,” Piolatto said.

She noted her first year is winding down, with the Dec. 4 Lions’ wreathing and Christmas tree-lighting set for Dec. 4 and the Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 13, the final major productions.

The parade cuts through the heart of downtown along North and South Schuyler avenues.

The year’s key event, the two-night Merchant Street MusicFest in late July, unfortunately, was dealt a bad hand with rainy weather, but when all things were factored in, it was a good year filled with many activities, Piolatto said.

“A vibrant and thriving downtown district is what we are all working toward,” she said.

One significant change coming to the downtown area will be a different face – or faces – to lead the spring, summer and fall Kankakee Farmers’ Market, which is held for 26 consecutive Saturday mornings from early May through late October.

Yohnka, who has been the event’s driving force, already has announced that he is stepping away from the Saturday morning production.

A replacement has not yet been found, and Piolatto said the KDC may seek two people to head the market rather than one.

She said if two people can rotate Saturdays, it may make finding a replacement somewhat more appealing. The hope is that a market manager or managers will be on board by late January.

After concluding the market’s 27th year, Yohnka – who has been at the helm for many years and is often described as the “face of the market” – said that although the market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, the days begin with setup about 5 a.m. and conclude about 1:30 p.m. with cleanup.

Yohnka, however, said that once the market swings into gear with shoppers and live music, there is great satisfaction with seeing people enjoying the offerings in the heart of downtown, immediately south of the Kankakee Public Library.

Regarding the KDC’s downtown district, which is supported through a self-imposed special tax on property owners in the area, Mayor Chris Curtis said development is taking place in all directions outside the KDC boundaries.

He said the KDC can be credited with maintaining downtown as a chief reason why development is happening not only downtown, but also outside the city’s core.

“Without KDC, these things don’t happen,” Curtis said.