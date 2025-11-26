Bishop McNamara boys basketball opens season with win at Herscher: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament

Bishop McNamara 53, Herscher 36: The Fightin’ Irish opened up their season with a tournament win on Tuesday. Bishop McNamara’s forwards came up big in the win, with Richie Darr posting 18 points and Callaghan O’Connor added 12 points.

For Herscher (0-1), Tyler Lundberg had 11 points while Tanner Jones and Austin Buckley chipped in 10 points apiece.

Reed-Custer 47, St. Anne 46: The Comets opened the season with a close win over the Cardinals, also playing their opener. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Coal City Thanksgiving Tournament

Peotone 43, Beecher 41: Two 3-pointers in the game’s final 8.4 seconds, one from Alex Chenoweth and another from Ethan McNeill at the buzzer on an assist from Chenoweth, turned a 41-37 deficit into a thrilling 43-41 win for the Blue Devils (1-1). No individual stats were immediately available for Peotone.

For Beecher, Wences Baumgartner had 11 points and five rebounds while Duke Doran and Gavin Van Ness had seven points apiece. Wesley Haddon had six points, five rebounds and three assists.

Southland Prep 60, Coal City 51: A second straight win proved evasive for the Coalers (1-1). Connor Henline led the team with 10 points while Braden Walker had nine points and Gaven Vestal had eight.

IC Catholic 47, Manteno 31: A day after opening the season with a win, the Panthers (1-1) took their first loss of the season. Braden Campbell was in double figures for the second straight game with 11 points while Ramsey Owens added 10.

Morris 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 39: The Panthers (0-2) were unable to dig out of a 12-point halftime deficit Tuesday. Cameron Gray had 15 points while Leondre Kemp had nine and Stanley Buchanan had six.

Dwight Route 17 Classic

Momence 68, Grant Park 28: Erick Castillo’s hot start pointed Momence (1-1) in the right direction in Tuesday’s win. The senior scored all 16 of his points in the first half. Aiden Smith was second on the team with 11 points. while Eddie Ferreira and Tommy Rounds added nine points apiece.

For Grant Park (0-2), Cameron Becker had a team-high 15 points and Julian Barnas had five.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Turkey Tournament

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 73, Iroquois West 34: Landen Kraft put up 11 points for the Raiders (0-2) Tuesday. Wyatt Breen, Christian Gaytan and Drew Talbert had six points apiece.

Regular season

Clifton-Central 51, Cissna Park 44: Blake Chandler’s 20 points helped propel the Comets to a win in their season opener Tuesday. Mayson Mitchell added 12 points and Jake Thompson had eight.

Seth Walder had 18 points for Cissna Park (0-1) while Dierks Neuokomm added 13.

South Newton 51, Watseka 34: No individual stats were immediately available for the Warriors (0-1) from their loss in Tuesday’s season opener.

Girls basketball

Manteno 42, Iroquois West 38: Three starters scored in double figures for the Panthers (4-1) in what was their third straight win. Emily Horath (14 points, 14 rebounds) and Maddie Gesky (12 points, 10 rebounds) posted a pair of big double-doubles while Lila Prindeville had 10 points and four steals.

For Iroquois West (2-4), Amelia Scharp led the way with 13 points with Kailey Vaske added 10 points.

Herscher 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 33: The Tigers (3-2) moved above .500 in the early going with Tuesday’s win.

Maddie Simms had 12 points and Kaylee Tougisnant had 10 points for Gardner-South Wilmington (0-5).

Wilmington 38, Grace Christian 20: In a rematch from last week’s Reed-Custer Comet Classic, the Wildcats (4-1) picked up another win against the Crusaders (1-4). Sami Liaromatis led Wilmington with 12 points while Keeley Walsh had nine points and Nina Egizio had eight. Taylor Stefancic had six points and a team-high seven rebounds.

No individual stats were immediately available for Grace Christian.