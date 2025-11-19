Kankakee community making playground a reality for child with rare physical condition

Bedford Erickson, 2.5, navigates the playground at Grace Christian Academy on Nov. 7, 2025. Erickson, who was born with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, was selected for a fundraiser to bring an inclusive playground to the school, where he'll start next year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

For such a unique kid, it is fitting that Bedford’s parents gave him a unique name.

The almost-3-year-old was named after the fictional town Bedford Falls in the holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Jesse and Hollie Erickson of Kankakee couldn’t have known at the time their youngest son was born just how fitting the tribute was.

Hollie said their lives now feel like the final scene of the film, where the townspeople gather to donate money to George, who is then called “the richest man in town.”

“That feels like Bedford right now,” she said. “Because everyone is wanting to come together and help with the playground.

“It makes me like, weepy when I tell people that story, but Bedford is [almost] 3 and has no idea.”

Bedford was born with a rare genetic disorder, Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, characterized by permanent muscle stiffness and bone abnormalities.

It is believed that there have been 150 reported cases around the world since the 1960s.

There is no cure, but treatments can include medication, physical therapy and surgery. There are no cognitive impairments with the condition, only physical, but patients are frequently in pain.

“It’s permanent and progressive, so there’s not a lot we can do,” Jesse said.

While his parents can’t take away the struggles their son will face, they are doing everything they can to give him a normal, happy life full of opportunities to play.

That’s why they are working to bring a new playground to Grace Christian Academy in Kankakee, where Bedford is to start school next fall, through Unlimited Play, a nonprofit that builds inclusive playgrounds.

Unlimited Play chose Bedford’s Playground as the first project in its new “Together We Play” initiative.

Unstoppable

Playing on the jungle gym outside of his future school with his older brother, 4-year-old Link, Bedford reaches for the bars, steps and slides with as much zeal as any boy his age.

However, he is not quite as agile. With the help of his parents and his little red walker, he gets up and around to play.

He struggles walking across the old gravel. His body can’t climb or move as fast or as nimbly as he wants to.

The new playground would include ramps to make the area accessible, a softer turf flooring and play equipment where able-bodied and disabled kids can play side by side.

Jesse and Hollie Erickson, stand near Grace Christian Academy’s playground with their sons, Link, 4, left, and Bedford, 2, who was born with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome. The family is working to bring a new playground to the school next year through Unlimited Play, a nonprofit that builds inclusive playgrounds which chose Bedford’s Playground as the first project in their new “Together We Play” initiative. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Ericksons were given their son’s diagnosis in fall 2024. The syndrome was determined through a genetic panel that took the entire summer to complete.

“It was a long waiting thing,” Hollie said. “We finally got the news, and we still really weren’t sure what that meant because it’s so rare.”

There’s not a lot of literature on the disease because of its rarity, so they struggled to find answers at first.

“Our doctors straight up told us, appointment one, ‘We’ve never seen it. We don’t have any experience in this,’ ” Jesse said.

But it is a small world.

A 17-year-old boy, Gino, is living with the same disorder in Indiana and was featured on an episode of a TLC show about individuals with rare medical conditions.

The Erickson family visited Gino and his family this summer and has stayed in touch with Gino’s mom.

Finding someone to talk to who understands what they are going through meant the world to the Ericksons.

That feeling of understanding is what they attempt to give others by sharing Bedford’s story.

Plans in motion

An alum and former principal and teacher at Grace, Hollie remains involved with the school, though she no longer works there.

In May, she half jokingly told the current principal that she would get a new playground built.

A few weeks later, Hollie started posting about Bedford’s journey on TikTok.

She wasn’t serious about posting at first and didn’t check the app very often.

All of a sudden, one of her posts went viral.

The family then connected with Unlimited Play.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Jesse said. “Our kid is a celebrity.”

Bedford’s TikTok account has reached about a quarter of a million followers, and his Instagram account has over 75,000 followers. His username is @wonderfullifewithbedford.

Unlimited Play

On Oct. 4, Unlimited Play held a gala near St. Louis and featured Bedford’s Playground as the “Fund the Need” project of the night, and Little Tikes Commercial pledged to match every dollar given.

Two-year-old Bedford Erickson, right, navigates the playground with his brother, Link, 4, at Grace Christian Academy on Nov. 7, 2025. Bedford, who was born with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, was selected for a fundraiser to bring an inclusive playground to the school, where he'll start next year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Turf is becoming a popular option for modern playground surfacing.

However, the play equipment is not inclusive at many playgrounds.

“It’s going in the right direction, but it’s still not enough,” Hollie said.

The minimum total financial need for the new playground is $350,000. About $290,000 has been raised so far, enough to begin ordering equipment.

The ultimate goal is to raise $400,000, which would allow more features, like a swing set and pavilion area, to be added to the plans.

The family is hoping to get sponsorships from businesses to raise more funds.

The annual Ordinary Dads Christmas Concert, organized by Jeff Cross, will fundraise for the playground. The concert will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at Aroma Park United Methodist Church and at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Grace Baptist Church.

The family also continues selling T-shirts that read “Meet you at the curb,” in support of Bedford. They can be purchased online at wamiswag.com/shops/buildforbeddy. So far, over 600 shirts have sold.

Hollie loves it when she randomly sees people in the community wearing the shirts, or when people online share photos of themselves wearing them.

“The movement has been cool,” she said. “Our 2-year-old is inspiring people to do hard things.”

The goal is to break ground on the playground in April or May.

Bedford Erickson, 2, plays on the slide with his dad, Jesse, at Grace Christian Academy on Nov. 7, 2025. Erickson, who was born with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, was selected for a fundraiser to bring an inclusive playground to the school, where he'll start next year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“It would be a very cool blessing for Grace,” Hollie said. “[The school] is not government funded, so we don’t typically get children with special needs in that capacity. ... It might open doors for other people who are considering private education.”

The school’s playground is also accessible to children in the community. Many local children come to play there after school hours.

“It’s about Bedford right now, but it can help tons of kids now and in the future at this school, and in the community too,” Jesse said.

Bedford Erickson, 2.5, above, plays on the playground with his brother, Link, 4, at Grace Christian Academy on Nov. 7, 2025. Erickson, who was born with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, was selected for a fundraiser to bring an inclusive playground to the school, where he'll start next year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

‘Kind of a firecracker’

The Ericksons were unsure how to feel at first about Bedford’s internet fame.

“We felt like God really gave us an opportunity to share his story, and we should take it,” Jesse said.

The number of people who have reached out to the family in a short period of time has been overwhelming.

Hollie was able to meet with a local mom of a child with another rare disorder because of TikTok.

“I wouldn’t be able to have a seat at the table with rare moms without a rare kid, so it’s been cool to meet new people and make new friends,” Hollie said.

As for how Bedford is handling things, his dad says he is “kind of a firecracker and very opinionated.”

“He’s very strong-willed,” Jesse said.

In his videos, the look of determination on Bedford’s face when he doesn’t want to give up is undeniable.

Some days, when Bedford is in a lot of pain, it can be hard to get through.

But, when he is having an easier day, “he is just happy,” Jesse said.

“He loves his brother. He loves other kids. He gives big hugs,” Jesse said. “He’s just very loving.”