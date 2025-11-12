Story resigns as CEO from Kankakee St. Mary’s Hospital

Otis Story, Prime Healthcare St. Mary's CEO since March 2024, has resigned. (Courtesy of Ascension)

The chief executive officer tenure of the person leading Prime Healthcare St. Mary’s Hospital came to a conclusion with a Friday resignation.

Otis Story, Sr., who began his tenure at St. Mary’s in March 2024, concluded on Friday.

The Daily Journal reached out to Story for comment but he declined to do so at this time.

Luis Leon has been named as interim CEO of the not-for-profit Kankakee hospital, said Prime spokesman Mike Deering.

Hospital staff was notified of the leadership change Monday morning.

The organization is seeking a permanent president for the St. Mary’s Hospital site, immediately west of downtown Kankakee.

A native of Cuba, Leon, of Riverside, Calif., serves in leadership roles in Prime’s Region IV and Region VI, which includes hospitals and affiliated services in Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Indian, Rhode Island and Florida.

St. Mary’s employs a staff of 550 along with 100 medical group clinicians.

“We extend our appreciation to Otis Story, Sr., for his service and contributions to St. Mary’s Hospital and the Kankakee community,” a statement from Prime Healthcare read.

The statement noted Story began his St. Mary’s tenure overseeing the challenging time of transition for the hospital and its staff.

Leon has served in a number of capacities in Prime Healthcare for more than 20 years. He will split his administrative duties between St. Mary’s and Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago.

He will maintain an office at each location.

The Prime statement noted the company’s recent investments at the site, including new imaging and infusion equipment, infrastructure upgrades and expanded behavior health services.

The investments, its stated, reflects Prime’s “ongoing commitment to strengthen St. Mary’s and ensure exceptional care” for its patients.

“Our focus remains on continuing to deliver compassionate, high-quality care for Kankakee and its surrounding communities.”

Prime Healthcare officially acquired Ascension Saint Mary’s in Kankakee on March 1, 2025. The Ontario, Calif.-based heathcare company purchased eight Catholic-owned Illinois hospitals at that time.

Ascension had reported massive operation loss across its healthcare network.

The deal also included physician practices and four senior living facilities in the greater Chicagoland area.

Founded in 2001, Prime entered into the purchase agreement in July 2024. The deal included Ascension St. Joseph in Joliet and Ascension Resurrection in Chicago.