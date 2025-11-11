State Rep. Jackie Haas says she’s being treated for cancer

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, announced in a letter Monday, Nov. 10 she is being treated for cancer. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

State Rep. Jackie Haas announced in a letter to friends and constituents of the 79th District she represents, she is being treated for cancer.

Haas, 59, of Bourbonnais, said she felt a bump on her neck behind her right ear.

She met with her doctor the next day. The doctor ordered further testing and referred Haas to a specialist, the letter said.

“After additional evaluation, surgery was recommended and I’ve since undergone that procedure successfully,” Haas said in the letter released on Monday.

She was diagnosed in October with cancer in the parotid gland, a salivary gland on either side of the face just in front of the ears.

“Following the biopsy, I learned that the tumor was malignant, and I will soon begin proactive radiation treatments. My doctors are optimistic, and my prognosis is very good.”

Haas said in the letter before the diagnosis, she has been proactive about her health, keeping up with regular checkups and preventative screenings.

“This experience has reinforced something I’ve always believed: listening to your body and acting early can save your life,” Haas said in the letter.

“If you notice something unusual, no matter how small, please take the time to see your doctor. Early detection truly can make the difference, and it saves lives.”

“This journey has also deepened my lifelong commitment to ensuring access to quality, affordable healthcare in our communities,” Haas continued in the letter. “It’s work I’ve dedicated my career to and will continue as your state representative.”

Haas said she remains focused on her job of representing the people of the 79th District. She is running for reelection in the March 17, 2026 primary.

“I remain fully engaged in the work you’ve entrusted me to do, and with my incredible team, I’ll continue fighting for our district and the values we share,” Haas said in the letter.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, encouragement, and the privilege of representing you in the Illinois House. I’m ready to keep fighting both for my health and for the people I’m honored to serve.”