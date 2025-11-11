Bradley 315 sports park getting larger maintenance building

Bradley's 315 Sports Park will see an $1 million of investment in the coming months as a 9,600-square-foot maintenance building will be erected at teh site immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center.

Unfortunately for the Bradley Village Board, there is no instant replay when it comes to the development of its youth sports complex.

The administration conceded it did not pay close enough attention to the construction of the site’s maintenance building.

As a result, the village is having a much larger shed added to the site.

The complex has a 1,000-square-foot building to house equipment for the 12-field development that opened this spring, but that size fell far short of what was needed.

The village will be adding a 9,000-square-foot building at a cost of nearly $1.1 million.

The actual structure cost is $158,552, but various trades contracts approved at this week’s village board meeting and the Oct. 27 meeting pushed the cost to $1.07 million.

The building, purchased from American Building Co., of El Paso, Illinois, will be in place and ready for use by the start of the spring.

Various building trades will cost the village nearly $915,000, and the remaining cost is the manufactured building.

Mayor Mike Watson noted that when the 127-acre park was designed and built for $50 million, his attention never focused on the maintenance building.

He said it quickly became obvious that the building was far too small to house lawn mowers, park equipment, and the six golf carts used to patrol the fields during tournaments.

At Monday’s meeting, four contracts were approved for $297,774.

The contracts were:

· $84,460 – Knotts Masonry, Manteno;

· $78,900 – Johnson Downs Construction, Kankakee;

· $72,489 – Outsen Electric, Kankakee;

· $32,770 – Glade Plumbing & Heating, Kankakee.

The board previously approved $617,007 for excavation, concrete and steel work.