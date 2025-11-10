PTSD has been with American soldiers throughout all wars

Guest speaker Major Dennis Davoren, a retired Air Force pilot, is presented with a commemorative brick by JoJo Sayson, coordinator of the Ray Olley Memorial Project. Davoren was the keynote speaker Saturday at the Veterans’ Day services at the statue. The event is meant to call attention to the problem of PTSD. (Phil Angelo)

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was only officially recognized in 1980, but it’s been with American soldiers since the very beginning.

During the Civil War it was called “melancholy.” In World War I it was “shell shock.” In World War II it was “combat fatigue.”

Retired Air Force Major Dennis Davoren gave that explanation Saturday at Veterans ceremonies at the Ray Olley Memorial Statue in front of A.N. Webber, 2150 US 45, Kankakee. About 130 people attended to listen to keynote speaker Davoren and participate in the laying of the wreath, the posting of the colors, the firing of a ceremonial volley and other meaningful moments.

The event is designed to call attention to PTSD. The late Ray Olley, of Bourbonnais, subject of the statue, was a World War II Navy vet, who fought at Leyte Gulf and who had PTSD. The event also raises awareness of the continuing problem of veterans’ suicides. On an average day, 22 American veterans end their own lives. A bell was rung 22 times to symbolize that.

Even one suicide is “one too many,” Davoren said.

Davoren fulfilled a lifetime dream by joining the Air Force and learning how to fly. He piloted both a B-51 bomber and a U-2 spyplane during his service.

His struggle with PTSD manifested itself in alcoholism. He told the audience he had a DUI and a failed marriage as a result. There is no such thing as a recovered alcoholic, he said. He and others, are “recovering.”

He hit rock bottom three and a half years ago, he said. Since then, his faith, his family and Alcoholics Anonymous have pulled him back. His current marriage has been a strong point.

He now recognizes that he knew many other people who had PTSD. Some veterans, he said, are missing limbs. Others have scars that you cannot see, he explained.

His father-in-law, who fought on Guadalcanal, had PTSD. When Davoren was stationed in upstate New York, he would drive by a man sitting on his porch. That man was a vet who came back from World War II and was never the same, turning silent. Davoren’s uncle, a Korean vet, had much the same experience. He returned from a war, and his injuries were unseen but nonetheless real.

“Now we know why so many do not talk,” Davoren said.

Davoren said that historically the military and those who serve have a tendency to keep stuff inside. But, he added, the Veterans Administration is now doing a better job recognizing PTSD and helping those suffering from it.

The event was sponsored by Riverside Medical Center. Riverside Vice President Matt McBurnie told the audience that American flags are proudly displayed at all Riverside facilities. It is one of the many ways Riverside thanks vets, McBurnie says.

Riverside, he says, is a “military-friendly” organization.

Matt Schore, vice president of A.N. Webber, spoke on behalf of the firm that is the host for the memorial. It was noted that Webber said “yes” to becoming the site of the statue, which was dedicated two years ago, while many others had said “no.”

Schore said that 40 percent of Webber’s employees were veterans. The real engine of any community, he said, are the people who serve.

JoJo Sayson, coordinator of the Ray Olley Memorial Project, presented Major Davoren with a personalized brick that will be placed at the Ray Olley memorial.

All veterans, Sayson said, are the protectors of the nation.