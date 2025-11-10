Jackie Haas to co-host Fill the Bus Toy Drive

State Representative Jackie Haas is co-hosting the 40th Annual Fill the Bus Toy Drive, formerly known as the Dugan Family Toy Drive. This drive will take place on Saturday, November 29th, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Bradley.

Donations will be accepted at the River Valley Metro Bus located in the front parking lot.

“Help us make holiday magic for children in our community this year at our annual Fill the Bus Toy Drive!” State Representative Jackie Haas said in a news release. “Bring a new, unwrapped toy to be distributed by local community organizations. Together, we can make a difference and ensure every child gets a gift this holiday season.”

This event is in partnership with over a dozen other community leaders, organizations, and businesses.

For more information about Representative Haas, visit RepHaas.com.